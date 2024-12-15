'Diddy' Protégé Dawn Richard Gives Horrifically Graphic Account of Alleged Abuse at Hands of Rapper After He Made Her Pop Star Dreams Come True: 'I'll Never Recover'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused of abusing pop star Dawn Richard while she was a member of the girl group Danity Kane.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Richard's attorney, Lisa Bloom, said the singer decided to come forward and file a lawsuit against Combs after she saw the viral hotel surveillance footage of the music mogul attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
Bloom said of her client: "She's an accomplished woman, and she's all about the music.
"All she wants to do is make music and be a musician. And yet, she found herself in the position – after Cassie Ventura came forward – of saying, 'I need to come forward too, in support of Cassie, and in support of others, to tell my own story.'"
In her suit, Richard claimed she suffered economic harm, physical injury, pain, suffering and serious psychological and emotional distress when she worked for the disgraced music producer.
Diddy was indicted and arrested on charges including s-- trafficking in September, months after the brutal footage of him violently assaulting Ventura surfaced online.
Richard allegedly saw her former boss assaulting women and claimed Diddy grabbed and groped her rear and breast while she was in her dressing room.
The pop star also claimed the Last Night rapper demanded she strip down to her underwear while also calling her "lazy, fat, ugly and skinny" in front of producers, bodyguards, and his friends.
In the lawsuit, she also claimed Combs made sexual advances toward her during an October 2010 trip to perform in Glasgow, Scotland.
Diddy is accused of manipulating Richard for years after promising he would push her music career when she was in Danity Kane.
He said she wasn't paid for her work and claimed she was kept from eating and sleeping due to the grueling work schedule Combs pushed.
The rapper has denied the allegations.
The rapper's legal team claimed Richard was "making an attempt to rewrite history" and manufactured "a series of false claims all in the hope to get a payday – conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour".
According to court documents, Combs has opted to forego attempts at temporary release before his trial despite three previous bail denials. The judge believed the music mogel to be a flight risk and ruled that he would remain detained in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, New York, until his court date.
Prosecutors claimed Combs had repeatedly tried to reach out to Richard's former bandmate Kalenna Harper, who was referred to as "Witness 2" in court documents.