NeNe Leakes’ Legal Threat: ‘RHOA’ Star Hires High Powered Lawyer Amid Show Drama ‘I encourage everyone to stand up for their rights!’ attorney Lisa Bloom says.

Lawyering up in the ATL!

NeNe Leakes hired high powered attorney Lisa Bloom amid Real Housewives of Atlanta drama and RadarOnline.com has exclusive details about her frustration with the show.

“Yes, I have spoken to Nene Leakes about her situation,” Bloom told Radar after the RHOA star posted a photo of her and a cryptic message on her Instagram page.

“I’m so pleased she reached out to me,” Bloom said.

“While our conversation is confidential, I encourage everyone to stand up for their rights!”

A NeNe source dished exclusively to Radar about her frustrations with the current season of RHOA, the highest rated show on Bravo.

“NeNe has expressed her unhappiness with how positively Kenya [Moore] is being portrayed on the show.”

The insider said the OG of the ATL is feeling burned by producers of the show.

“NeNe feels like she is getting a bad edit and is being intentionally cut out of episodes.”

