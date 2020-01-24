Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Never Leave, NeNe! ‘RHOA’ Producers Desperate To Keep Leakes Amid ‘Quitting’ Drama The OG from the ATL is ratings gold for the hit show!

Don’t go!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta producers are desperate to keep NeNe Leakes on the show amid her “quitting” drama, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

“Show execs do not want NeNe to leave,” an insider snitched to Radar.

“NeNe is the driving factor in ratings. Her big blowout in Canada was the first episode to hit over two million for the season,” the source explained.

The January 5 episode titled Living on the Edge pulled in a whopping two million viewers and the producers and Bravo execs believe NeNe is the reason.

“The network does not want to let her go because it is her drama that everyone tunes in for,” the source told Radar.

According to TVBytheNumbers, the RHOA ratings went up the following week too, hitting 2.01 million viewers.

The drama began when Wendy Williams announced on her television show that NeNe texted her “I’m quitting,” sending network honchos and fans of the Bravolebrity into a panic.

Wendy also hinted at tough times for NeNe. “I know something about NeNe that you all will cry, be sad and feel bad for her. She’s carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders,” Wendy said on her show.

“I’m not going to say it, she’s got to say it. But in my opinion, NeNe, you need this platform to explain the other part of your life.”

Her rep told US Weekly that she was not planning to leave the show and a source told Radar that she was locked into a three-year $2.85 million contract.

