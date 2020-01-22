Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Inside NeNe’s 'Quitting’ Drama: Leakes Will Lose Millions If She Leaves ‘RHOA’ Non-compete clause could keep her off TV for years!

NeNe Leakes will lose millions if she quits the Real Housewives of Atlanta, and her non-compete clause could keep her off television for years, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

“She hasn’t asked to be let out of her contract yet, but if she wants out, she would lose her $2.85 million salary,” an insider explained to Radar.

Wendy Williams announced on her show that NeNe sent her a text saying “I am quitting,” on January 21, but the RHOA star denied the claim on her Instagram page.

“NeNe has two more years left on her contract and for that duration she has a non-compete clause,” the source said.

“She would have to get approval from Bravo to film anything.”

According to the insider, NeNe’s text to Wendy was out of frustration with RHOA.

“She is very upset about her edits so far this season,” the source said the OG of the ATL was saying to those close to her.

“She feels like her editing versus Kenya [Moore] is unfair.”

Kenya’s return, after getting fired from the show for refusing to film details of her secret marriage and relationship, was a sore point for Nene.

“Kenya gets away with murder time and time again and NeNe gets all of the criticism,” the source said.

“NeNe feels like she is being used for ratings,” the source told Radar.

“Andy has had everyone else on Watch What Happens Live except her. And he picked on her dress. She’s tired of it all.”

However, the source pointed out that NeNe is ratings gold.

“She is the household name and the episodes that she is in are the highest rated,” the source told Radar.

“Bravo will try and do everything they can to keep her from quitting.”

NeNe’s rep declined to comment to Radar.

