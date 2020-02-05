Reality Chopping Block! Bravo Axing Housewives' Lucrative Deals

The tense negotiations mean no one is guaranteed a hefty paycheck!

Reality check!

Bravo is axing all of the Housewives’ lucrative deals, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

After getting rid of highly paid Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge on the Real Housewives of Orange County, the network is on a major cost-cutting rampage across every franchise — and no one is safe!

“Bravo has rolled out a new talent agreement which doesn’t guarantee the ladies will be featured in every episode,” an insider dished to Radar.

“No one is safe,” noted the source. “They will no longer be giving huge contracts to the returning ladies.”

The insider insisted this was a clever tactic to amp up the drama for the women from the Real Housewives of Orange County, Atlanta, New York City, New Jersey and even Beverly Hills franchises.

“The ladies are uneasy about the new contracts and now they know they have to deliver the drama or risk not getting paid,” the source explained to Radar.

