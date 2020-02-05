Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ex 'RHOC' Stars Vicki Gunvalson & Tamra Judge Banned From TV For 1 Year Non-compete clause keeping them from doing other shows after Bravo exits.

Reality bites!

Ex Real Housewives of Orange County stars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge are banned from TV for a year due to their iron-clad contracts, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

According to an insider, “Vicki and Tamra have a one-year non-compete clause in their contracts.”

The source told Radar, “they will have to get special permission to film any other television shows for the next year.”

Both Vicki and Tamra are off RHOC for season 15, in a shocking shakeup for the original housewives franchise.

Vicki made the announcement on her Instagram page on January 24, writing, “I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County. It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way.”

Tamra’s message was much shorter.

“It’s been a wild 12 years . But it’s time for me to move on. Im sad to go but very excited about my future . Love ❤️ you guys,” she wrote on Instagram.

Tamra confirmed that she was only offered a three-episode arc on the show and walked away after the humiliating demotion.

And after a year demoted to a “friend,” Vicki walked as well, claiming that she was starting a podcast to continue sharing her life with her fans.

