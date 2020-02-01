Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Andy Cohen Says 'You Have Not Seen The Last Of Tamra' On 'RHOC' After She Quit Bravo boss pleads with longtime star Judge, 'we're not totally done.'

Andy Cohen has declared, “You have not seen the last of Tamra” Judge on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

In an interview with ET online, the Bravo bigwig, 51, sounded off on the longtime star quitting the reality show.

“She’s been such an incredible part of the show for 12 years, that my only thing that I’ll say about her is, you have not seen the last of Tamra on the Housewives of Orange County,” Andy told ET on camera on Friday.

He added, sending a message to the blonde beauty, “Tamra, we love you. We’re not totally done.”

Andy also said, “I’m gonna call her today on the way to the airport,” as he traveled ahead of the Super Bowl.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Tamra, 52, left RHOC after being offered humiliating friend status to continue for next season.

Andy then confirmed she’d been asked to film just three episodes and refused.

A source told Radar the demotion came with a slashed salary that was unacceptable to Tamra.

The stunning end came with Tamra following co-star Vicki Gunvalson, 57, out the door.

In a brief caption to a January 25, Instagram photo of herself and husband Eddie, Tamra wrote, “It’s been a wild 12 years. But it’s time for me to move on. Im [sic] sad to go but I’m very excited about my future. Love you guys.”

Tamra also told PEOPLE, “It’s been a wild ride, and after all these years, I’m looking forward to life away from the cameras. I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role, but would prefer to walk away on my own terms.”

The blonde beauty joined RHOC in its third season in 2007.

Shannon Beador and the rest of the regular season 14 cast members — Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter and Braunwyn Windham-Burke — are all expected back for season 15.

“Yeah, we shook things up a little bit last week, it was a dramatic weekend in Orange County,” Andy admitted to ET about the fallout of both Vicki and Tamra departing.

Tamra joked with Andy in an interview that he’d “fired” her.

The CUT gym businesswoman told PEOPLE that her husband “Eddie and the kids are very excited” about moving on from RHOC.

She has four children — sons Ryan Vieth, 34, and Spencer Barney, 19, and daughter Sydney Barney, 21, and Sophia Barney, 14.

“I want to thank all the fans who have offered me their support over the years. It’s meant a lot,” Tamra said.

But now, Andy seems determined to have her back on RHOC in some capacity for season 15!