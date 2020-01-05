Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Andy Cohen Looks Buff On The Beach With Baby Son Benjamin In Miami

After ringing in New Year’s Eve on CNN, Bravo star Andy Cohen enjoyed a Miami vacation with his 10-month-old son, Benjamin.

The Real Housewives wrangler, 51, was photographed enjoying some quality time with the baby boy as they hung out together by the water.

On February 4, 2019, Cohen welcomed Ben, who was declared “Cutest Baby Alive” by People magazine late last year.

Cohen announced he would be becoming a father via surrogate mother in December 2018 on his talk show Watch What Happens Live — and told fans he was expecting a boy when he co-hosted CNN’s Live New Year’s Eve bash leading into 2019.

The news came after RadarOnline.com had exclusively revealed that Cohen asked CNN host Anderson Cooper, 52, to be the child’s godfather.

On CNN with Cooper, Cohen said, “When I was growing up, and when we were growing up … I just never thought it would be possible as a gay man to grow up and have a family.

“And here we are in 2018, almost ‘19, and anything’s possible. And I’m so grateful to a wonderful surrogate that I’m working with.”

Cohen had a lavish baby shower featuring a slew of his housewife pals.

He wrote on social media, “Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something I’ve wanted in my heart for my entire life and though it has taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet.”

Cohen clearly loves being a dad—and also working out at the gym, as he flaunted his shirtless form in Florida.

Kathy Griffin slammed former pal Cohen after he replaced her as co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

This Jan. 1, in a bizarre bit of timing, Griffin, 59, married her longtime boyfriend Randy Bick, 41, as Cohen and Cooper were working on TV together.

The My Life on the D List star had said Cohen was her Bravo boss for years and treated her “like a dog.”

Cohen denied Griffin’s claims, responding in a USA Today interview, “She’s made up a lot of stuff about me in the past few years that has just been untrue and sad. I hope she finds some peace.”

It’s clear Cohen has in his own life with his adorable son!

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more.