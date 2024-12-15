Grief-Torn Mother of Jim Carrey’s Ex-Fiancée Blasts 'Liar Liar' Actor’s Money-Spinning 'Sonic 3' Movie Comeback As She Blames Him Again For Her Daughter’s Suicide
The mother of Jim Carry's late ex-fiancée has spoken out against the Sonic 3 actor, whom she holds responsible for her daughter's suicide.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Brigid Sweetman, Cathriona White's heartbroken mother, said she was "enraged" after Carry joked he was making a return to the big screen because he "needed the money".
Sweetman said she was "full of contempt" for the actor, who was once one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood during the height of his career.
She said: "I have nothing good to say about him and do not even want to say his name. My heart is still broken over Cathriona."
Carrey temporarily stepped back from his high-flying career and announced he was retiring from Hollywood in 2022.
At the time, he said he would only return to acting if "angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink". A few months later, he signed up to return to the Sonic franchise to play Dr. Robotnik.
She said: "I have heard what he said about needing the money, and I do not care. If he is broke, I don't care one bit.
"I have never spoken to him and never want to speak to him. Since Cathriona's death, it has been the worst years."
Sweetman returned to Ireland with her husband, Brian, in 2022 and bought a home in the village of Doon in County Limerick after previously living in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex.
Her husband died soon after the family moved.
White, who was a celebrity make-up artist, had been in a tumultuous three-year relationship with the Ace Ventura actor when she ended up taking her own life nine years ago.
They began their on-off romance in 2012 when White was 27 and Carrey was 50. The stylist died on September 28, 2015, at 30 years old, after overdosing on a cocktail of prescription pills at her home in Los Angeles.
There was a bitter falling out between Carrey and his late ex-girlfriend's family in Ireland, who accused him of being abusive towards her, introducing her to drugs and giving her a sexually transmitted disease.
In October 2015, the Truman Show actor was a pallbearer at White's funeral.
Carrey was stuck in a bitter lawsuit with Sweetman and White's estranged husband, Mark Burton, who accused the actor of being responsible for her death.
The make-up artist's mother filed a lawsuit in the US on the grounds of wrongful death and violation of the Drug Dealer Liability Act, accusing the star of abusing his "wealth and celebrity status".
They claimed the Canadian comedian acquired prescription drugs under a false name and facilitated White's access to them.
The charges against the actor were eventually dismissed.
The Daily Mail reported on Sweetman's comments about Carrey's return to acting.