Grief-Torn Mother of Jim Carrey’s Ex-Fiancée Blasts 'Liar Liar' Actor’s Money-Spinning 'Sonic 3' Movie Comeback As She Blames Him Again For Her Daughter’s Suicide

Carrey temporarily stepped back from his high-flying career and announced he was retiring from Hollywood in 2022.

At the time, he said he would only return to acting if "angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink". A few months later, he signed up to return to the Sonic franchise to play Dr. Robotnik.

She said: "I have heard what he said about needing the money, and I do not care. If he is broke, I don't care one bit.

"I have never spoken to him and never want to speak to him. Since Cathriona's death, it has been the worst years."

Sweetman returned to Ireland with her husband, Brian, in 2022 and bought a home in the village of Doon in County Limerick after previously living in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex.

Her husband died soon after the family moved.