Bleak Secrets Behind Jim Carrey's Movie Comeback: How He Ditched Retirement in Wake of Ex's Suicide — Which Could Still Throw Him Off Track

His break from the industry was influenced by the suicide of his Irish girlfriend Cathriona White, 30, in 2015, and the lurid details that followed regarding their relationship.

This included notes in which the makeup artist accused the actor — who was 25 years her senior — of introducing her to a debauched life of sex and drugs and "giving her" herpes.

While Carrey flew to her native Cappawhite, Co Tipperary, for the funeral, a rift with her family soon developed and her mother and estranged husband sued the Dumb and Dumber star, claiming he'd caused her mental distress that contributed to her suicide.