Bleak Secrets Behind Jim Carrey's Movie Comeback: How He Ditched Retirement in Wake of Ex's Suicide — Which Could Still Throw Him Off Track
Jim Carrey has admitted money was the motive behind his Hollywood comeback, as he bids to rebuild his reputation following the shock suicide of his ex-girlfriend.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the comedy star, 62, has seen his $300million fortune dwindle in recent years, sparking his decision to appear in the Sonic The Hedgehog movie franchise.
His break from the industry was influenced by the suicide of his Irish girlfriend Cathriona White, 30, in 2015, and the lurid details that followed regarding their relationship.
This included notes in which the makeup artist accused the actor — who was 25 years her senior — of introducing her to a debauched life of sex and drugs and "giving her" herpes.
While Carrey flew to her native Cappawhite, Co Tipperary, for the funeral, a rift with her family soon developed and her mother and estranged husband sued the Dumb and Dumber star, claiming he'd caused her mental distress that contributed to her suicide.
The case was thrown out and he swiftly retreated from the limelight, but after four years away from mainstream cinema, the Canadian actor began a slow and tentative return to film in 2020 with a starring role in the first of three Sonic The Hedgehog movies, based around the escapades of Sega's greatest export.
Whilst promoting the film’s sequel in 2022, Carrey, 62, said he was retiring from acting and yet this week he was back on the red carpet for the UK premiere of the third installment, joking that he "needs the money".
Speaking in London on Wednesday evening, the actor suggested his personal fortune was running low.
He said: “I came back to this universe because I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch.
“And you know, I bought a lot of stuff and I need the money, frankly.”
Now the question is whether Carrey will be able to escape the shadow that the demise of his relationship with White cast over his glittering career.
RadarOnline.com revealed yesterday he blew his fortune on property deals and fast cars while dreaming of becoming the "next Picasso".
He quit the silver screen to shutter himself away creating daubs, tinkering with sculpture and even trying his own brand of nihilist philosophy where he spouted that everything in life was meaningless.
A showbiz insider said: "The numbers just didn't add up for Jim.
"He's whistled through his cash in a few years caught up in a dream of paintings and philosophy.
"Now he needs to earn again. The dream of being the next Picasso is over."
Finances appear to be on Carrey's mind as he is still holding out for a big payout on his stunning Los Angeles mansion, which remains on the market after a series of price cuts, according to Realtor.com.
Initially listed in February 2023 for a lofty $28.9m, the five-bedroom, nine-bathroom Brentwood estate has now been reduced to a more palatable $19m.
Two months after listing the property, he cut the price to $27m, and in October 2023, he reduced that number to $24m.
And in May 2024, The Truman Show actor slashed the price to $21.9m — bringing the total discount to $7m