EXCLUSIVE: How Jim Carrey Blew Through His $300Million Fortune in Only 2 Years — 'He's Been Sunk in Dreams of Being Picasso and Nihilist Philosopher'

Hollywood favorite Jim Carrey was once worth $300m but he's now burned through much of his fortune on property deals and fast cars while dreaming of being the "next Picasso".

He quit the silver screen to shutter himself away creating daubs, tinkering with sculpture and even trying his own brand of nihilist philosophy where he spouted that everything in life was meaningless, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Everything, it seemed, apart from money as Carrey, 62, still needs to make sure the bills get paid — which is why he’s come out of retirement.

He's spent the last two years creating his art of spending his ever-dwindling fortune before realizing he needed a quick influx of cash.

One respected art critic said of his work: "This is not a scientific law, probably, and I cannot suggest what causes the phenomenon, but the most embarrassing and talentless of all celebrities who try their hand at art tend to be Hollywood actors.