'90s Icon Bridget Fonda Won't Return To Moviemaking, Says She Likes 'Being A Civilian' After Revealing Shocking Transformation
'90s box office babe Bridget Fonda doesn't regret leaving Hollywood. When touching down in Los Angeles this week, the Jackie Brown actress revealed she won't return to the big screen as she enjoys living out of the spotlight too much, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Photographers caught up with the 59-year-old retired starlet as she touched down at LAX with her son on Monday. Bridget kept it casual for her late-night return to Tinseltown, wearing a loose striped shirt, baggy black sweats, and glasses.
She wore no makeup and pulled back her former bombshell blonde locks — now different shades of gray — in a messy low ponytail.
Appearing gleeful to be back home in the town that made her a star, Bridget smiled and appeased a photographer as he rushed to get the recluse actress on camera. The Point of No Return star quit the industry nearly 20 years ago — and didn't mince words, making it clear that she wouldn't be making her filmmaking comeback.
When the photographer asked if she wanted to make a move back into Hollywood, Bridget smiled and replied, "No." She had the same response when he questioned if any director could persuade her to change her mind.
"I don't think so," she said shaking her head. "It's too nice being a civilian."
- Autopsy Secrets Reveal Aaron Carter's Cause Of Death: Drowned In Bathtub After Taking Xanax and Inhaling Aerosol
- Charlie Sheen Ends Decade-Long Feud With 'Two & A Half Men' Creator Chuck Lorre: Dream Team Reunites For New Show 12 Years After $100 Million Battle
- 'Isn't He Married?': Chance The Rapper Blasted For Dancing With Scantily-Clad Mystery Woman On The Beach
Following her retirement, Bridget hasn't hit a star-studded event for more than a decade. Her last red carpet appearance was the premiere of Tarantino's 2009 film, Inglourious Basterds. In January 2022, Bridget emerged for the first time in 12 YEARS.
If her last name sounds familiar, there is a reason.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The ex-actress is part of the famous Fonda family. Her father is the late Peter Fonda, and her aunt is Academy Award winner Jane Fonda. Bridget married musician Danny Elfman in 2003.
The couple shares one child, son Oliver, 17.
Bridget reportedly left the hustle of Hollywood to raise her son outside of the spotlight. Her 2003 car accident might have had something to do with her retiring, too.
Fonda suffered a fracture in a vertebra in the crash.