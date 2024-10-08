Your tip
Whitney Houston's Late Mother 'Killed By Broken Heart': Tragic Cissy 'Gave Up On Life After Failing to Save Daughter From Drugs'

Source: MEGA

Cissy Houston took guilt over her superstar daughter's death to the grave.

By:

Oct. 8 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Whitney Houston's late mother punished herself by failing to save her superstar daughter from drugs.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Cissy Houston, who died aged 91 on Monday, made late night pilgrimages to the singer's grave as she struggled to heal her guilt over The Bodyguard icon's demise.

whitney houstons late mother killed by broken heart tragic cissy gave up on life after failing to save daughter from drugs
Source: MEGA

Cissy died aged 91 on Monday.

A source told Globe after Whitney's passing: "Now all Cissy wants to do is die herself.

"She's given up on life and is brokenhearted.

"She says she wants the Lord to take her soon. She wants to be in heaven with her angel so they can sing for God together."

whitney houston
Source: MEGA

Cissy used to reguarly visit Whitney's grave and blamed herself for her daughter's tragic demise.

Cissy passed away 12 years after her daughter's tragic death from accidental drowning aged just 48 following years of drug use.

She died at her New Jersey home while under hospice care for Alzheimer's disease, her daughter-in-law Pat Houston told.

In a statement, Pat said: "Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness. We loss the matriarch of our family.

whitney houstons late mother killed by broken heart tragic cissy gave up on life after failing to save daughter from drugs
Source: MEGA

Cissy performed a song dedicated to her late daughter.

"Mother Cissy has been a strong and towering figure in our lives.

"A woman of deep faith and conviction, who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community.

"Her more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment will remain at the forefront of our hearts."

whitney houstons late mother killed by broken heart tragic cissy gave up on life after failing to save daughter from drugs
Source: MEGA

Cissy desperately tried to keep Whitney away from drugs.

Following Cissy's passing, her family said in their statement that she may now "rest in peace alongside her daughter, Whitney and grandaughter Bobbi Kristina and other cherished family members."

Former gospel singer Cissy spent years trying to get Whitney off drugs.

A family friend said: "For years, Cissy begged Whitney to get off drugs, to stop drinking, to stop living life in the fast lane, but tragically she didn't.

whitney houstons late mother killed by broken heart tragic cissy gave up on life after failing to save daughter from drugs
Source: MEGA

Cissy felt Oprah Winfrey exploited daugter's tragic passing.

"Cissy spent countless hours with her only daughter trying ward off the early death she knew would result from Whitney's self-destructive nature.

"Now she’s gone and her mom’s grim fears have been realized."

The family friend added. "Cissy's sunk into a terrible depression and we're afraid she is dying of a broken heart.

"All she can do is mourn the shattering loss and make secret visits to her daughter's grave.

"She goes late at night when no one's around. But family members are trying to wean Cissy off this morbid practice."

Cissy was also devastated Oprah Winfrey "exploited" Whitney's death by having her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina on her show so soon after the singer's televised funeral.

Bobby herself passed away three years after Whitney aged 22.

The family friend continued: "Cissy is sadly depressed and was shattered when Oprah exploited Whitney's passing by having Bobbi Kristina on the show.

"She couldn't believe Oprah would do it so soon after the nationally televised funeral.

"She bitterly complains that Krissi didn’t need to be in the limelight, that Krissi hasn't yet come to terms with her own grief."

