Whitney Houston's Late Mother 'Killed By Broken Heart': Tragic Cissy 'Gave Up On Life After Failing to Save Daughter From Drugs'

Cissy Houston took guilt over her superstar daughter's death to the grave.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Cissy Houston , who died aged 91 on Monday, made late night pilgrimages to the singer's grave as she struggled to heal her guilt over The Bodyguard icon's demise.

Whitney Houston's late mother punished herself by failing to save her superstar daughter from drugs.

A source told Globe after Whitney's passing: "Now all Cissy wants to do is die herself.

"She's given up on life and is brokenhearted.

"She says she wants the Lord to take her soon. She wants to be in heaven with her angel so they can sing for God together."