Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘Fed-Up’ Whitney Houston Once Planned To Confront Wendy Williams At Radio Station Superstar was annoyed her nemesis was blabbing about her past lesbian relationship.

Whitney Houston’s longtime friend dropped the bombshell that the late superstar singer once wanted to go after her nemesis Wendy Williams outside her radio studio!

Robyn Crawford, author of the new book A Song for You: My Life With Whitney Houston, made the shocking revelation on Tuesday’s The Wendy Williams Show while chatting with the talk show host.

“[After] a long day’s work, we’d get in the car, the radio was on … everyone lived by the radio back then. We’re in the car and you’re like … talking like you lived with us, like you’re roommates with us,” Crawford told the former radio DJ during the Nov. 12 episode.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Houston was upset Williams was talking about the singer’s same-sex relationship with her best friend, which ended in the early ‘80s after the star worried it could affect her fledgling career.

“We’d be in the car and Whitney would be like, ‘Who is she? Who is this woman? I don’t even know what she looks like!’ Our plan was to go down to Hudson Street … waiting for you right outside,” Crawford said.

Williams, 55, answered: “Robyn, I can’t even fight! I would’ve run.”

Crawford then admitted to the stunned Williams, “We weren’t going to fight you — we just wanted to see you face-to-face and have a chat.”

The tense situation came to an ugly head when Williams and a clearly annoyed Houston, who tragically died at age 48 in 2012, later had a tense talk over the phone in 2003.

“That was the cumulative, fed-up Whitney Houston that I heard,” Crawford has noted of the heated exchange.