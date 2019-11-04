Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The late Whitney Houston‘s alleged lesbian lover Robyn Crawford is finally breaking her silence on her relationship with the superstar in a memoir.

For years, rumors about the singer’s sexuality swirled, as Crawford was once right by her side in a very close “friendship.”

She became Houston’s “personal assistant” — but Crawford’s father Dennis later claimed to RadarOnline.com that he knew they were actually lovers.

Now, RadarOnline.com has learned that romantic romps and rampant drug use will be the some of the shocking revelations from Crawford, whose book is coming out this month.

Fans will be stunned by Crawford’s tome called A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston, in which she has candidly detailed her relationship with Houston.

The partnership began when the woman were just teenagers in East Orange, New Jersey.

Crawford was part of the “I Will Always Love You” singer’s life during her rise to stardom and doomed marriage to Bobby Brown.

The Amazon description of the book has revealed: “Since Whitney’s death in 2012, [her] trusted and loyal friend, Robyn Crawford, has stayed out of the limelight and held the great joys, wild adventures and hard truths of her life with Whitney close to her heart.”

But “after decades of silence,” Crawford, a “close friend, collaborator, and confidante of Whitney Houston, shares her story.”

Houston’s life, which ended with her bizarre drowning death at age 48 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on the eve of the 2012 Grammy Awards ceremony, included many highs and lows.

The powerful singer shot to fame in 1985 but after a tumultuous marriage to musician bad boy Brown, Houston couldn’t put her drug problems behind her.

The coroner’s report showed that she had accidentally drowned in the bathtub, with heart disease and cocaine use as contributing factors.

Now, will Crawford confirm that they were lesbian lovers?

