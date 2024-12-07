Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accuser Revealed as Ex-Wife of NHL Star — Two Decades After She Was 'Sex-Trafficked and Gang-Raped as a Teen by Rapper'
One of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' accusers has been identified as Anna Kane, the ex-wife of Edmonton Oilers hockey star Evander Kane.
Anna previously filed a sexual assault lawsuit against the disgraced music mogul in 2023 under the anonymous alias "Jane Doe" but amended her petition earlier this month and used her real name, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The alleged victim released a statement on Saturday, December 7, and wrote: "I had hoped to use a pseudonym in pursuing justice for what happened to me as a teenager.
"Defendants' demand that I use my name was an attempt to intimidate me, but I am not intimidated."
Diddy was sued by Anna as Jane Doe in the Southern District of New York, claiming that she was sex-trafficked and gang-raped by the rapper and his associates in 2008.
The ex-hockey wife claimed she was only 17 years old at the time.
Diddy released a statement after the filing in September and said: "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.
"Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."
He went on to claim the alleged incident never happened in a filing to dismiss the lawsuit.
- Judge Rules Diddy's Sexual Assault Accuser Will Have to Reveal Her Identity in Federal Lawsuit
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denies 'Gang Rape' of 17-year-old Girl in 2003 — Claims Lawsuit 'Violates' His Constitutional Rights
- 'Deeply Traumatic': Diddy's Alleged Teen Rape Victim Seeks to Remain Anonymous in Explosive Federal Lawsuit
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Diddy was indicted by a grand jury in September and arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering, conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.
The disgraced rapper has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been denied bail on three separate occasions.
Prosecutors argued the music mogul should remain behind bars while awaiting his trial due to his "pattern of violence" before his third attempt at securing $50million bond was rejected.
Judge Arun Subramanian said he decided to deny Combs' release "by clear and convincing evidence" the mogul is potentially dangerous and "that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community".
Anna told US Weekly: "I am prepared to proceed and hold accountable those who have harmed me."
Diddy has also been accused of sexual assault and physical abuse by several potential victims over the past few months.
The Last Night rapper was hit with seven new abuse claims made by four men and three women since being arrested.
He is currently being held in the infamous Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn as he awaits his court date on May 5, 2025.