Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accuser Revealed as Ex-Wife of NHL Star — Two Decades After She Was 'Sex-Trafficked and Gang-Raped as a Teen by Rapper'

Diddy was sued by Anna as Jane Doe in the Southern District of New York, claiming that she was sex-trafficked and gang-raped by the rapper and his associates in 2008.

The ex-hockey wife claimed she was only 17 years old at the time.

Diddy released a statement after the filing in September and said: "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.

"Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

He went on to claim the alleged incident never happened in a filing to dismiss the lawsuit.