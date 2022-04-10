Evander Kane's Estranged Wife Anna Kane Shares Explosive Video Of A Confrontation Between The Two

The 45 second video was shared during a string of story post on the mother's Instagram page showing at least one confrontation between her and her ex-husband.

In the video, which Anna filmed, she questions how much luggage Evander is taking on a trip as he holds their baby in his arms. She is shown opening one of the bags and rummaging through them to find anything suspicious. The video doesn't reveal anything of note in the bag itself, but Anna goes on to ask if he's planning on bringing condoms on his trip.

Evander calls her "aggressive" in the video and asked her to "think about your daughter." This causes his wife to go off on the star hockey player.