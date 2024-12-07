Your tip
Steve Mensch, Tyler Perry Studios President, Dead at 62 After Single-Seater Plane Crash in Florida

Composite photo of Steve Mensch and Tyler Perry
Source: Linkedin; MEGA

Steve Mensch died in a tragic single-person plane crash.

By:

Dec. 7 2024, Published 10:52 a.m. ET

Steve Mensch, the president and manager of general operations at Tyler Perry Studios, was killed in a single-seater plane crash in Florida at 62, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

steve mensch tyler perry studios dead plane crash florida
Source: @SBAIsabel/X

Steve Mensch was president of Tyler Perry Studios.

Highway Patrol Troopers told local media they responded to the fatal crash on Friday, December 6.

The tragic incident happened on West White Dogwood Drive near the intersection of US 98 and US 19 in Homosassa.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

steve mensch tyler perry studios dead plane crash florida
Source: Linkedin

Mensch is survived by his wife and three kids.

Mensch has been the head of Tyler Perry Studios since 2016, overseeing the day-to-day operations at Tyler's 300-acre studio in Atlanta.

According to his LinkedIn profile, the late studio head was previously president of Third Rail Studios and led the operations, sales, technology design, staffing and budgeting for the full-service production studio.

Before his death, Mensech worked for beloved actor American actor, filmmaker, and playwright Tyler Perry. He was also a member of the Governor's Advisory Committee on Film, Music & Digital Entertainment and was chairman of the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition.

The studio prez was reportedly a "significant figure" in the Georgia business community.

After his death was confirmed, the studio told TMZ that everyone at the company was "completely devastated" by the news.

