Steve Mensch, Tyler Perry Studios President, Dead at 62 After Single-Seater Plane Crash in Florida

Mensch has been the head of Tyler Perry Studios since 2016, overseeing the day-to-day operations at Tyler's 300-acre studio in Atlanta.

According to his LinkedIn profile, the late studio head was previously president of Third Rail Studios and led the operations, sales, technology design, staffing and budgeting for the full-service production studio.

Before his death, Mensech worked for beloved actor American actor, filmmaker, and playwright Tyler Perry. He was also a member of the Governor's Advisory Committee on Film, Music & Digital Entertainment and was chairman of the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition.

The studio prez was reportedly a "significant figure" in the Georgia business community.