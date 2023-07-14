Viral TikTok Costs Georgia Therapist Her Job After She's Caught 'Harassing' Black Man Fishing in His Neighborhood
A white Georgia woman was fired from her job as a therapist after she was caught on camera harassing a Black neighbor fishing in their community pond, RadarOnline.com has learned.
What began as a simple day fishing by a neighborhood pond in Columbus, Georgia, ended in a viral video for Anthony Gibson, an aspiring actor and TikTok creator.
Gibson was approached and questioned by multiple people, all while sitting calmly in a lawn chair. One of those individuals was forced to face the consequences of her actions after the footage spread like wildfire online.
Gibson was no stranger to social media when his controversial fishing trip video went viral, racking up over 8 million views. Gibson had several social accounts where he shared fishing-related content. While he was fishing with a friend, Gibson's Tuesday TikTok post caught the internet's attention.
In the clip, a white woman identified only as Tanya by her employer, Sea Glass Therapy, approached the two men and questioned if they were allowed to fish in the neighborhood.
Tanya initially appeared to put on a friendly act as she asked Gibson how he was doing that day. Her politeness was short-lived though, as she questioned their residency status.
"Are you guys residents in any way?" Tanya asked the two men. Gibson's friend quipped back, "Are we bothering you in any way?"
"I just had to ask," Tanya told the friend, who responded by telling her not to talk to him.
The white woman continued that "this lake is for residents only." She also said she was going to photograph their license plates and "forward it on."
Gibson took the opportunity to speak to the camera and claimed that Tanya was the third white person who had stopped to question them that day.
"OK, so this is what I go through," Gibson said. "This is the third person. I'm in my own neighborhood, and a white person came and bothered me while I am fishing. Another white person bothered me while I was fishing."
While Tanya walked back to her car, Gibson called out to her, "Hey, don't leave now! Do you live here? Where's your address?"
The TikTok creator added that the back-to-back incidents were "unbelievable" and asked the woman's name for "the next meeting."
Tanya, a freelance therapist, was subsequently fired from her position with Sea Glass Therapy and a statement was issued.
"We stand against discrimination of all forms. We have terminated our business relationship with the Independent contractor, Tanya, in order to uphold our values and standards," the company wrote on Facebook.
"We strive to be a service to our community and do whatever we can to accommodate the needs of it, operating with integrity."