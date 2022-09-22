Central Park Karen — Who Falsely Accused Black Birdwatcher Of Threats — Loses Her Lawsuit Against Ex-Employer

Christian Cooper is an avid birdwatcher who was partaking in the hobby in Central Park when he asked Cooper to leash her dog.

Amy, who is not related to Christian, appeared agitated at his request that she abide by the public park’s leash rules. After the exchange in the video, she jumped on the phone with the emergency dispatch claiming, "there's an African-American man threatening my life.”

At the time of the now infamous event, Cooper was employed by Franklin Templeton, an investment firm where she worked as an insurance portfolio manager since 2015.

The day after the incident, Franklin Templeton released a tweet that a "legitimate investigation" was performed and "determined indisputably" that her actions were racist. She was terminated from her role with the company.

In Cooper’s wrongful termination against her former employer, she alleged that a "legitimate" investigation was never performed and that the company’s tweet gave solid ground to the "Karen" narrative, which "caused her such severe emotional distress that she was suicidal."