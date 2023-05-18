Pregnant NYC Hospital Nurse Paid for Citi Bike That Ignited Viral Spat With Black Man Captured on Video, Lawyer Claims

"Help! Help me! Please, help me," she could be seen screaming out while mounting the Citi Bike in her hospital scrubs as the man could be heard telling her that it's not her bike. "This is my bike. It's on my account," he fired back in the video.

The woman was seen removing her hospital badge as their feud escalated, later trying to grab his phone. "Get off me! Get off me, you're hurting my fetus," she yelled out while pushing him away.

When another bystander in scrubs inquired what's wrong, she appeared to begin sobbing and he suggested she choose another bike before she removed herself.