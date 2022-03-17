'The Boys' Star Karen Fukuhara Allegedly Assaulted In Hate Crime Attack

She went on to describe what led to the sudden assault, "I was walking to a cafe for some coffee and a man struck me in the back of my head." She went on to explain, "It came out of nowhere. We made no eye contact before; I wasn't doing anything out of the ordinary. It came to my surprise and my hat flew off. By the time I looked back, he was a few feet away from me."

"I thought about confronting him first, but he started coming towards me and I didn't think it was worth the risk," the actress continued. "After a few seconds of staring at each other, and yelling at me, he eventually walked away."