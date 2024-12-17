Your tip
Read the Shocking 6-Page 'Manifesto' Allegedly Written By Abundant Life Christian School Shooter Natalie Rupnow, 15, As Authorities Scrabble For Motive

Composite photo of Natalie Rupnow, Abundant Life Christian School
Source: X;FACEBOOK

Natalie Rupno's shooting spree was reminiscent of one at Columbine High School.

Dec. 17 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

A shocking "manifesto" allegedly written by Abundant Life Christian School shooter Natalie Rupnow has surfaced online.

The six-page document, seen by RadarOnline.com and currently in the process of being verified by cops, features several bombshell claims from the 15-year-old student, who gunned down a teacher and student, before turning the gun on herself, in Wisconsin, on Monday.

abundant liife christgian school facebook

Rupnow gunned down a teacher and student before turning the gun on herself on the premises of the Abundant Life Christian School.

Rupnow claims to be known as Samantha and was born female and is not transgender, as rumored, according to her alleged boyfriend in a recent interview.

She tells how she always planned to kill herself but believed it was "better for evolution" to take out others too, rather than "one stupid boring suicide".

The student also appears to hero worship other school shooters from the past, including Pekka Eric Auvinen, an 18-year-old student who went on a rampage at his school in southern Finland after announcing the bloodbath, killing seven teenagers.

Plus, she also offered particular praise for Arda Küçükyetim, a Turkish neo-nazi who committed a mass attack in Eskişehir earlier this year – and stated he was an inspiration to her. She calls him "an ultimate saint."

Writing in the alleged manifesto, titled "War Against Humanity", Rupnow is scathing about her parents, claiming she felt like "the wrong child" of her family, who she refers to as "scum".

She claims her parents suffered from drugs and alcohol problems and "divorced a few times".

On her father, Rupnow allegedly said: "He will never love me like he loved his ex or her kids or alcohol."

She alleges her mother overdosed on drugs when he was just 12-years-old.

Rupnow also writes at length about the relentless bullying she claims to have suffered. Despite moving schools several times, she said the abuse rarely stopped.

Regarding how she secured the weapons to carry out the attack, Rupnow claims they were snared by “lies, manipulation, and my father's stupidity.”

Allegedly, there was a gun safe in her father’s house.

Rupnow opened fire in a Wisconsin school classroom, fatally shooting a fellow student and a teacher and wounding six other people before killing herself with the handgun.

natalie rupnow facebook
Source: FACEBOOK

She was said to worship school shootings.

Two wounded students were in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, while another teacher and three other students were wounded and expected to survive.

The shooting took place in a mixed-grade study hall shortly before 11 AM at the Abundant Life Christian School, which has 420 students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

A second-grade student, who would generally be seven or eight years old, called 911 to report the shooting at the school.

There was as yet no known motive for the violence.

The shooter's parents were cooperating with the investigation, according to Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, without revealing details of what was discussed.

Barnes said of the parents: "We have no reason to believe that they have committed a crime at this time."

Investigators were speaking with the girl's father at a police facility, Barnes said, but not pressing him too hard because he just lost a daughter.

At a previous press conference, Barnes lamented how the tragedy would affect the Madison community.

He added: "Every child, every person in that building, is a victim, and will be a victim forever. These types of trauma don't just go away."

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway also commented on how commonplace such violence was, saying: "We need to do better in our country and our community to prevent gun violence."

