Read the Shocking 6-Page 'Manifesto' Allegedly Written By Abundant Life Christian School Shooter Natalie Rupnow, 15, As Authorities Scrabble For Motive

Rupnow claims to be known as Samantha and was born female and is not transgender, as rumored, according to her alleged boyfriend in a recent interview.

She tells how she always planned to kill herself but believed it was "better for evolution" to take out others too, rather than "one stupid boring suicide".

The student also appears to hero worship other school shooters from the past, including Pekka Eric Auvinen, an 18-year-old student who went on a rampage at his school in southern Finland after announcing the bloodbath, killing seven teenagers.

Plus, she also offered particular praise for Arda Küçükyetim, a Turkish neo-nazi who committed a mass attack in Eskişehir earlier this year – and stated he was an inspiration to her. She calls him "an ultimate saint."