‘Umbrella Academy’ Star Elliot Page Comes Out As Transgender: ‘My Joy Is Real’ The actor told fans his 'joy' was 'real' in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Actor Elliot Page came out as transgender in a candid and heartfelt Instagram post uploaded on Tuesday, December 1. The Umbrella Academy star — formerly known as Ellen Page — addressed his social media “friends” sharing, “I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.”

The former Juno star, 33, said he felt “lucky” to “have arrived at this place in my life” and expressed “overwhelming gratitude” for those who have shared their support.

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” Page added. “I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

Page also asked his 3.9 million followers for “patience,” noting that his “joy is real, but it is also fragile.” Despite the happiness he felt about coming out, the Netflix star also admitted that he’s “scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence.”

The former Academy Award nominee also slammed political leaders continuing “to spew hostility towards the trans community.” Concluding his message, Page said, “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer,” and promised to “change this world for the better.”

Page’s wife, Emma Portner, shared her own Instagram post and praised her spouse for coming out. The couple announced that they had officially tied the knot in January 2018.

“I am so proud,” the dancer, 26, wrote on Tuesday. “Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day.”