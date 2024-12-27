Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Teases New Romance On Social Media Despite His Family's Fears over Socialite's Intentions
Donald Trump Jr.'s new rumored girlfriend Bettina Anderson has flaunted their new love on social media.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 38-year-old socialite posted a series of photos of her rumored new lover's favorite activity – hunting.
In the photos Anderson posted to her Instagram Story, she showed off a gun and hunting dog.
Trump Jr., 46, wasn't in any of the shared pictures, but he has been very vocal about his love for outdoor activities.
Recently, the new duo spent the holidays together at Trump's famous Christmas party at Mar-a-Lago.
The 38-year-old shared a mirror selfie posing in the red hot dress she wore for the evening.
As seen in photos from the holiday celebration, Trump Jr. sat next to Anderson, 38, a few seats away from the president-elect, his wife Melania, and their 18-year-old son Barron.
Prior, the new rumored couple wasn't shy when it came to packing on the PDA during a date in Florida and even took a romantic getaway to Italy.
Despite Trump Jr. and his new lady not hiding their romance, the socialite's sudden appearance has left some in the family worried about what her true attentions are dating Trump's eldest son.
A source said: "It's one thing to worry about Palm Beach shenanigans making a stop at Mar-a-Lago, but to let those problems penetrate the White House is a new level of trouble."
Other insiders close claim Anderson is using Trump Jr. as part of her "social ladder climbing".
The source added: "We want to protect the Trump brand and don't want her close to the family."
Back in August, the duo was first spotted together on a brunch date – even though he was still engaged to former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle.
As rumors swirled about Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle's alleged split, President-elect Trump announced he was selecting the former anchor as the ambassador to Greece.
After a lengthy engagement, RadarOnline.com sources claimed Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle would "never make it to the altar".
The insiders said: "It is all a show. The appearances of Don and Kimberly are for the cameras. The Trump family does not want to create an enemy in Kimberly; they are concerned about what damage she could do. But make no mistake, the romance is over."
Anderson – who is expected to be at Inauguration Day – has left some concerned due to her party girl reputation.
Sources claim that the 38-year-old is using the President-elect's son as a "stepping stone" to reach "bigger fish" – such as Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, who has been attached to the Trump family for weeks.
Anderson is also known by some in Palm Beach as someone who dates wealthy older men in order to get closer to the upper-class lifestyle.