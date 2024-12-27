Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Pals Convinced 'Struggling' Couple 'Need Baby to Save Their Marriage'

First came love, then came marriage, but Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton still haven't gotten around to the baby in the baby carriage. And pals are convinced a child is exactly what's needed to get their relationship back on track, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After Stefani, 55, and Shelton, 48, married in 2021, there was plenty of baby buzz.

A source said: "Everyone said the reason they tied the knot was because Gwen is pretty serious about her religion and wouldn't want a child out of wedlock."