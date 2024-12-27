Your tip
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Pals Convinced 'Struggling' Couple 'Need Baby to Save Their Marriage'

gwen stefani blake shelton need baby to save their marriage
Dec. 27 2024

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's pals suggest having a baby to help their 'struggling' marriage.

Dec. 27 2024, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

First came love, then came marriage, but Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton still haven't gotten around to the baby in the baby carriage. And pals are convinced a child is exactly what's needed to get their relationship back on track, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After Stefani, 55, and Shelton, 48, married in 2021, there was plenty of baby buzz.

A source said: "Everyone said the reason they tied the knot was because Gwen is pretty serious about her religion and wouldn't want a child out of wedlock."




Stefani and Shelton's pals think a baby could help their marriage stay on track.

But sadly, it still hasn't happened, and according to an insider, it's casting a shadow over their marriage.

Although the “Hollaback Girl” songbird shares three kids – Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10, with her ex-husband, rocker Gavin Rossdale, Shelton has no children of his own.

A source revealed: "It's no secret that Blake really wants a child, but they've just gone radio silent on the whole thing because it's clearly such a sore spot.




Shelton's wish for a child with Stefani reportedly remains unspoken.

"Blake loves Gwen's boys so much, but they have their own dad, so he can't completely fill that father role.

"Plus, he never got to do the baby thing, and his friends worry he's not happy."

The Came Here to Forget singer doesn't complain, but it's got to be heartbreaking – he has to know time is ticking, said a source.




Shelton loves Stefani's kids, but insiders said his desire for a child of his own weighs on him.

The insider added: "No doubt they're committed to each other even though they've had their troubles. They could be doing it on the down-low and want to surprise everyone in 2025, but that's not what they're indicating."

