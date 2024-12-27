Lonesome TV Cowboy Kevin Costner 'So Desperate For Reunion With Ex Jewel' He 'Drunk Dials Singer Trying to Woo Her Back'

Kevin Costner is desperate for a reunion with lost love Jewel – and the down-on-his-luck star has been burning up her phone, especially when he's tipsy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said the Who Will Save Your Soul singer, 50 – who reportedly dated the Yellowstone stud for a few months earlier this year – has left him in the dust. But the 69-year-old star just can't quit her.