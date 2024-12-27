Lonesome TV Cowboy Kevin Costner 'So Desperate For Reunion With Ex Jewel' He 'Drunk Dials Singer Trying to Woo Her Back'
Kevin Costner is desperate for a reunion with lost love Jewel – and the down-on-his-luck star has been burning up her phone, especially when he's tipsy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said the Who Will Save Your Soul singer, 50 – who reportedly dated the Yellowstone stud for a few months earlier this year – has left him in the dust. But the 69-year-old star just can't quit her.
An insider said: "He really had high hopes of settling down with her but nothing he does seems to work. His friends think it's pathetic, but after he has a drink or two, he seems to think anything is possible.
"It doesn't happen every night, but often enough to be a bother. He's not used to being rejected, and Jewel jilting him after his wife dumped him for his friend did a number on his ego."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Costner's ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage in May 2023. Soon after, she began dating Kevin's now-ex-pal Josh Connor.
His pride took another hit when his Horizon epic, which he helped finance, tanked.
The insider said: "In years gone by, all Kevin had to do was walk in a room to get the girl. A lot of women find him attractive, including Sharon Stone, but he wants the one he can't have – Jewel – and it's frustrating him.
"No one would blame him for feeling down and wanting to call Jewel late at night, drink in hand, but he's really not doing himself any favors."