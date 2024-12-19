Kevin Costner Finally Breaks Silence on 'Yellowstone' Finale and Luke Grimes 'Feud' — After Bust-Up With Show Boss Taylor Sheridan
Kevin Costner has finally broken his silence on the Yellowstone finale and rumored feud with former co-star Luke Grimes as the actor made sure to carefully craft his responses.
The 69-year-old left the popular series amid a rift with showrunner Taylor Sheridan, forcing the show to kill off his character John Dutton, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
When asked about the show's finale, the star made sure to let fans know he has moved on: "I'm not thinking about it. I don't think I've given it any thoughts, we'll just let it go."
Costner also had no time to spare when the rumored feud with Grimes was brought up, instead shutting it down: "We're done talking."
Grimes, 40, recently hinted filming without the Oscar-winner had gone much better for him and the cast.
He said: "Hopefully everyone can see that it was time. To be really honest, there was a part of Kevin being gone that meant some of the conflict was gone.
"Obviously, it didn’t make it super fun to be around... Not pointing any fingers, but it was actually the easiest season we’ve filmed."
Grimes also revealed he has yet to talk to Costner since his shock exit, telling Men's Health: "... It's not a case of any hard feelings or anything; it's just, he's Kevin Costner.
"He's a big deal. I do have his phone number – I just don't feel like it's my place to reach out. He can reach out to me if he wants."
"None of us saw it coming the way it did, and obviously there was news about possible blowups behind the scenes or whatever. But just like in life, man, these things happen, they happen fast, and they're not predictable," Grimes added referring to Costner leaving the series.
He said: "I lost my father a few years ago. It happened fast, and it was not the way that you would think that that would happen. In life, these things happen and then people have to start making decisions."
Costner and Sheridan are said to have butted heads as the second half of Season 5 took two years, amid scheduling conflicts, to finally air. The back-and-forth between the two led the cast in an awkward position.
A source said at the time: "A lot of the cast is caught between a rock and a hard place because they want to stay in Taylor's good graces, but some of them really miss Kevin and feel like it was a huge mistake not to figure out some sort of compromise that would have kept him around."
Following his exit, Costner focused on his passion project, Horizon: An American Saga, a Western epic which completely bombed at the box office.
The A-lister is said to have mortgaged his 10-acre Santa Barbara ranch to help fund the proposed four-part big-screen epic. Part one only brought in $11million on opening weekend, and part two of the saga was pulled from its original August release.
To make matters worse, Costner is feeling sick over having to deal with his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner during the holidays, as the exes were involved in a brutal court battle after she filed for divorce in May 2023.
A source previously said: "Kevin still harbors resentment and anger toward Christine. She's far from his biggest fan, too. It is still so bitter between them."
Costner and Baumgartner share joint and physical custody of their three kids: Cayden, 17; Hayes, 15; and Grace, 14.