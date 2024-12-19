The 69-year-old left the popular series amid a rift with showrunner Taylor Sheridan, forcing the show to kill off his character John Dutton, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kevin Costner has finally broken his silence on the Yellowstone finale and rumored feud with former co-star Luke Grimes as the actor made sure to carefully craft his responses.

Grimes, 40, recently hinted filming without the Oscar -winner had gone much better for him and the cast.

Costner also had no time to spare when the rumored feud with Grimes was brought up, instead shutting it down : "We're done talking."

When asked about the show's finale, the star made sure to let fans know he has moved on: "I'm not thinking about it. I don't think I've given it any thoughts, we'll just let it go."

He said: "Hopefully everyone can see that it was time. To be really honest, there was a part of Kevin being gone that meant some of the conflict was gone.

"Obviously, it didn’t make it super fun to be around... Not pointing any fingers, but it was actually the easiest season we’ve filmed."

Grimes also revealed he has yet to talk to Costner since his shock exit, telling Men's Health: "... It's not a case of any hard feelings or anything; it's just, he's Kevin Costner.

"He's a big deal. I do have his phone number – I just don't feel like it's my place to reach out. He can reach out to me if he wants."