Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Entertainment > Kevin Costner

'Abandoned' Kevin Costner 'Raging' He's Being Splashed Over 'Yellowstone' Promo Despite Leaving Mega-Money Show... to Chase Doomed Hollywood Movie Dream

kevin costner raging hes being splashed over yellowstone
Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner is said to be 'raging' over being featured in 'Yellowstone' promo after leaving the show.

By:

Nov. 25 2024, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Furious Kevin Costner is fuming about being splashed all over the new promos for TV's Yellowstone when he's no longer on the series, sources said – adding that he's also feeling abandoned by his old castmates, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources snitched the 69-year-old Hollywood heavyweight, who played family patriarch John Dutton on the popular Paramount+ series, is featured all over the trailer for Yellowstone season 5, part 2 – even though he's not in the new episodes.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner raging hes being splashed over yellowstone
Source: YELLOWSTONE/YOUTUBE

Costner played family patriarch John Dutton on the popular Paramount+ series.

Article continues below advertisement

"Kevin thinks it’s sneaky, given that negotiations fell through and he walked away from the show months ago", spilled an insider.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the Field of Dreams star and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan butted heads over a scheduling conflict, and in June, the actor confirmed he was done with the series.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner raging hes being splashed over yellowstone
Source: MEGA

A source said Costner is featured all over the trailer for 'Yellowstone' season 5, part 2 – even though he's not in the new episodes.

Article continues below advertisement

Instead, would focus on his four-part Western movie epic Horizon, whose first segment flopped when it hit theaters this past summer.

On social media, Costner wrote to fans that he "loved" Yellowstone but he wouldn't be returning, adding: “l’ll see you at the movies."

MORE ON:
Kevin Costner

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner raging hes being splashed over yellowstone
Source: PARAMOUNT+

On social media, Costner wrote to fans he 'loved' 'Yellowstone' but he wouldn't be returning – adding: 'l’ll see you at the movies.'

Article continues below advertisement

But an insider noted that "watching the promos, you'd think Kevin was still part of the show – but he's not!

"There's not a lot he can do about it. They're still selling it on his name and likeness.

"It's irritating but it's the lack of consideration from his former colleagues that really hurts.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner raging hes being splashed over yellowstone
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA

An insider said: 'Watching the promos, you'd think Kevin was still part of the show – but he's not!'

"After all he's done for the likes of Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes and others, he's not getting much love and appreciation. At the end of the day, Kevin has no regrets and wishes them well, but would like people to treat him with more respect!"

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.