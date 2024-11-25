'Abandoned' Kevin Costner 'Raging' He's Being Splashed Over 'Yellowstone' Promo Despite Leaving Mega-Money Show... to Chase Doomed Hollywood Movie Dream
Furious Kevin Costner is fuming about being splashed all over the new promos for TV's Yellowstone when he's no longer on the series, sources said – adding that he's also feeling abandoned by his old castmates, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources snitched the 69-year-old Hollywood heavyweight, who played family patriarch John Dutton on the popular Paramount+ series, is featured all over the trailer for Yellowstone season 5, part 2 – even though he's not in the new episodes.
"Kevin thinks it’s sneaky, given that negotiations fell through and he walked away from the show months ago", spilled an insider.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Field of Dreams star and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan butted heads over a scheduling conflict, and in June, the actor confirmed he was done with the series.
But an insider noted that "watching the promos, you'd think Kevin was still part of the show – but he's not!
"There's not a lot he can do about it. They're still selling it on his name and likeness.
"It's irritating but it's the lack of consideration from his former colleagues that really hurts.
"After all he's done for the likes of Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes and others, he's not getting much love and appreciation. At the end of the day, Kevin has no regrets and wishes them well, but would like people to treat him with more respect!"
