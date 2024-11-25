'Abandoned' Kevin Costner 'Raging' He's Being Splashed Over 'Yellowstone' Promo Despite Leaving Mega-Money Show... to Chase Doomed Hollywood Movie Dream

Furious Kevin Costner is fuming about being splashed all over the new promos for TV's Yellowstone when he's no longer on the series, sources said – adding that he's also feeling abandoned by his old castmates, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources snitched the 69-year-old Hollywood heavyweight, who played family patriarch John Dutton on the popular Paramount+ series, is featured all over the trailer for Yellowstone season 5, part 2 – even though he's not in the new episodes.