Lily Phillips Admits She's 'Naïve but Not a Victim' After Sleeping With 100 Men in a Day for Mega-Money OnlyFans Video

lily phillips slept men not a victim
Source: Instagram/@lilyphillip_s

Phillips revealed her next challenge will be even bigger.

Dec. 19 2024, Published 6:10 p.m. ET

Lily Phillips has admitted she's "naïve but not a victim" after she confessed that she slept with 100 men in just one day for OnlyFans content.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that despite the 23-year-old receiving major backlash for her decision, she is planning for an even bigger challenge very soon.

lily phillips slept men not a victim
Source: Instagram/@lilyphillip_s

The 23-year-old revealed that she slept with 100 men in just one day.

Phillips, 23, made headlines all over the world after she admitted she allegedly slept with 100 men in less than 24 hours.

After the short documentary, I Slept With 100 Men in One Day, from YouTuber Josh Pieters was posted, viewers vocalized concern for her state of mind, especially since she was seen breaking down in tears at the end.

In the documentary, Phillips assured viewers that it was consensual and the challenge was her idea.

In a new interview, the 23-year-old said: "It's funny now that it's all come out because people are asking me about it now, and I'm like, 'That was a month ago, love'.

"I mean obviously I was quite emotional and just very, very overwhelmed. That was kind of it, but yes, my mental well-being is really good, and physical health is really good.

"It's intense to go from probably one of the most hated people to a lot of lovely messages. It's sweet, but I don't necessarily need any kind of concern or anything like that. But it's always good to know that my friends are there.

"The thing is, I'm not a victim, so I don't deserve this sympathy. I would much rather people put their efforts into someone who's an actual victim. And so it just makes me feel a little bit sad because I feel like I'm taking a lot of energy away from someone who actually needs help."

Photo of Lily Phillips
Source: Instagram/@lilyphillip_s

Phillips is already lining up her next challenge.

Even though Phillips claimed that her well-being, including her physical health, is okay – she did admit she was "naive" with "not thinking about" screening the men for past sexual offenses or making STI testing.

Phillips confessed in the interview: "It wasn't something that went through my mind. I'm maybe a little bit naive to that and just thinking I always think the good of people.

"But, yes, I guess it is quite worrying, that is why we had security there just to make sure I was safe and everything like that. Obviously, these security men are buff and huge, and I feel like if anyone tried anything, they would definitely be scared."

Despite the backlash and concern she has received since the video dropped, that hasn't halted her plans for her next task – sleeping with 1,000 men in one day.

At the moment, that seems to be the only controversial challenge Phillips is focused on.

The 23-year-old is also working towards getting her US visa because she "really wants to go into more professional sex work."

lily phillips slept men not a victim
Source: INSTAGRAM/@LILYPHILLIP_S

Phillips revealed her parents support her despite her shocking career moves.

Phillips claimed that "doing these challenges has opened up some doors for that."

She gushed about her career: "I love this job. It's been super empowering for me. I can't speak on anyone else's experience. It's allowed me to be self-employed and live kind of my dream life."

