Lily Phillips Admits She's 'Naïve but Not a Victim' After Sleeping With 100 Men in a Day for Mega-Money OnlyFans Video

RadarOnline.com can reveal that despite the 23-year-old receiving major backlash for her decision, she is planning for an even bigger challenge very soon.

Lily Phillips has admitted she's "naïve but not a victim" after she confessed that she slept with 100 men in just one day for OnlyFans content.

In the documentary, Phillips assured viewers that it was consensual and the challenge was her idea.

After the short documentary, I Slept With 100 Men in One Day, from YouTuber Josh Pieters was posted, viewers vocalized concern for her state of mind, especially since she was seen breaking down in tears at the end.

Phillips, 23, made headlines all over the world after she admitted she allegedly slept with 100 men in less than 24 hours.

In a new interview, the 23-year-old said: "It's funny now that it's all come out because people are asking me about it now, and I'm like, 'That was a month ago, love'.

"I mean obviously I was quite emotional and just very, very overwhelmed. That was kind of it, but yes, my mental well-being is really good, and physical health is really good.

"It's intense to go from probably one of the most hated people to a lot of lovely messages. It's sweet, but I don't necessarily need any kind of concern or anything like that. But it's always good to know that my friends are there.

"The thing is, I'm not a victim, so I don't deserve this sympathy. I would much rather people put their efforts into someone who's an actual victim. And so it just makes me feel a little bit sad because I feel like I'm taking a lot of energy away from someone who actually needs help."