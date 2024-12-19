OnlyFans Orgy Model Lily Phillips Begs Women to Send 'Husbands and Boyfriends' to Help Her Sleep with 1,000 Men in a Day — After Revealing 'Perfect Size for a Man'
OnlyFans model Lily Phillips is aiming to have sex with 1,000 men in one day — and is begging women to offer up their husbands and boyfriends to boost her "world record" attempt.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the X-rated star, 23, shared a video on TikTok to help spark a surge in numbers for her controversial mission.
Posting the video to her followers, she said: "Girls, please send your husbands and boyfriends my way.
"I really need them to help break this world record of being with 1,000 guys in 24 hours."
Her demand was met with widespread disbelief online after the message went viral, with many social media users slamming her plea.
One commented: "No Lily, please honey, you don't want to do this. You are so much more. You make me want to cry."
And a second wrote: "Praying for you, such a beautiful girl. So sad."
Meanwhile, others simply labelled the British OnlyFans model as "crazy" and "insane" for her plan.
The announcement comes after Lily's stunt of sleeping with 101 men in a day, the aftermath of which was captured by filmmaker Joshua Pieters, who followed her throughout the day.
The video of her emotional response went viral on social media, sparking concern among viewers about her mental health.
The documentary prompted viewers to share how difficult it was to watch.
One said: "This documentary is devastating to watch as a human."
While another said: "The ending just shows the reality of this. Her mental health is shattered. So sad to see horrible."
Lily said on the documentary I Slept With 100 Men in One Day: “It’s not for the weak girls, if I’m honest — it was hard.
"I don’t know if I’d recommend it. It’s a different feeling. It's just one in one out, it feels intense."
The existing record for sleeping with the most men in one day was set in Warsaw, Poland, in 2004, and is held by Lisa Sparks, who managed 919 men in a single day.
Phillips hopes to limit each encounter to "a couple of seconds at most" to achieve her goal.
Medical professionals and ethicists have raised serious concerns about the physical and psychological risks involved in such an extreme endeavour.
RadarOnline.com told last weekend how Phillips broke down in tears after her first "sleeping with 100 men in a single day" challenge.
Speaking to digital entrepreneur Jordan Smith on The Rebel Devils Podcast – a premium online interview show run by global influencer management firm the Rebel Agency which has earned its clients millions — Lily stressed she actually slept with 101 guys in a single day.
The 23-year-old explained: "I wasn't that sore. I think I was just made for taking c---. But, obviously, with the general public, like, most guys, in comparison to when I film with pros, are a lot smaller.
"So, I was pretty used to all the big c---- that the small ones didn't do much damage. And also, I didn't physically, like, actually, penetratively f--- 101. A lot of it was, like, o--- and stuff like that.
"But some guys, like, literally came just as I was taking their pants off, or, like, literally, two seconds in. I wanted them to have a good time. They clearly did… enjoyed themselves."
When she was asked about what the "perfect size" was for a guy, she revealed: "In size preference, probably, like, average, and quite, like a girthy, thick one."