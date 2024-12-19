Controversial OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips Reveals What Her Parents REALLY Think About Her Plan to Film Herself Having Sex With 1,000 Men
Lily Phillips, the OnlyFans model who recently bedded 100 men in a single day as part of a stunt for her platform, has revealed how her parents reacted to her PR plan.
And believe it or not, it wasn't with a beaming sense of pride, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Phillips, 23, achieved her goal of sleeping with 101 men in just one day, and the Herculean task was captured by filmmaker Joshua Pieters, who followed her throughout the day. A video of her emotional response afterward went viral on social media, sparking concern among viewers about her mental health.
Also concerned are her parents, who had a mixed reaction when she revealed her plans.
The internet personality told Daily Star: "With my family, obviously, they knew what I did but I wasn't conversing with them every day about it.
"Obviously when this 101 men thing came up and it was quite in the news and social media, I knew it was time to sit my parents down and be like, 'this is what's going on.'"
By all accounts, Phillips had a typical childhood. Her parents owned a cleaning business, and she and her brother were said to have a comfortable upbringing.
She shared: "Much to everyone’s surprise I had a beautiful upbringing with supportive and loving parents, who continue to do so throughout my career as a porn star."
And she says the support extended to her sexual stunt: "I wouldn't exactly describe it as supportive. My parents aren't going, 'yippee'. They're not cheering me on at all. But they are such loving and caring parents that they know that the only way through this is to support me in a sense of they're not going to disown me."
But Phillips isn't satisfied with her conquest, and is already planning for a bigger bang.
She recently announced she is aiming to have sex with 1,000 men in one day – and is begging women to offer up their husbands and boyfriends to boost her "world record" attempt.
Posting the video to her followers, she said: "Girls, please send your husbands and boyfriends my way.
"I really need them to help break this world record of being with 1,000 guys in 24 hours."
The existing record for sleeping with the most men in one day was set in Warsaw, Poland, in 2004, and is held by Lisa Sparks, who managed 919 men in a single day.
Phillips hopes to limit each encounter to "a couple of seconds at most" to achieve her goal.
Medical professionals and ethicists have raised serious concerns about the physical and psychological risks involved in such an extreme endeavor.
Reflecting on her first go-around, Phillips said on the documentary I Slept With 100 Men in One Day: "It’s not for the weak girls, if I’m honest – it was hard.
"I don’t know if I’d recommend it. It’s a different feeling. It's just one in one out, it feels intense."