Exclusive: OnlyFans Orgy Star Lily Phillips Declares She's Planning to Sleep With Platoons of Armed Servicemen For Next Shock Sex Tape

Infamous OnlyFans star Lily Phillips is planning to recruit battalions of armed service personnel for her next shock group sex tape.

The 23-year-old, who has banked more than $2.5 million from OnlyFans thanks to bedding 100 men in a day is working with a former UK Royal Navy seaman on her raunchy plan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Zak Blackman, 22, was kicked out of the navy in 2024 after earning $25,000 a month from posting X-rated snaps online that he took on the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier.

He and Phillips are now working together to recruit as many of his old navy pals, as well as other armed service workers, to participate in a tape she says will increase morale in the armed services.