Exclusive: OnlyFans Orgy Star Lily Phillips Declares She's Planning to Sleep With Platoons of Armed Servicemen For Next Shock Sex Tape
Infamous OnlyFans star Lily Phillips is planning to recruit battalions of armed service personnel for her next shock group sex tape.
The 23-year-old, who has banked more than $2.5 million from OnlyFans thanks to bedding 100 men in a day is working with a former UK Royal Navy seaman on her raunchy plan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Zak Blackman, 22, was kicked out of the navy in 2024 after earning $25,000 a month from posting X-rated snaps online that he took on the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier.
He and Phillips are now working together to recruit as many of his old navy pals, as well as other armed service workers, to participate in a tape she says will increase morale in the armed services.
Appearing with Blackman on The Rebel Devils podcast, she announced: "I love guys in uniform. Let’s make it happen and I’ll be the first to f*** the whole of the British military.
"I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate, you know, the army, show the army some respect.
"I’m a sucker for the military as well. Who isn’t? Well, I love sucking and especially when it’s for a cause like that, a great cause."
Following Phillips' shocking move, a documentary titled I Slept With 100 Men in One Day, from YouTuber Josh Pieters, revealed her state of mind, as she broke down in tears leading to concern.
"I mean obviously I was quite emotional and just very, very overwhelmed. That was kind of it, but yes, my mental well-being is really good, and physical health is really good," she said in the documentary.
She added: "The thing is, I'm not a victim, so I don't deserve this sympathy. I would much rather people put their efforts into someone who's an actual victim. And so it just makes me feel a little bit sad because I feel like I'm taking a lot of energy away from someone who actually needs help."
Phillips also broke down in tears, especially when asked about how "intense" the entire ordeal truly was, and said, "It’s not for the weak girls, if I am honest, it was hard."
The OnlyFans model is now aiming to sleep with 1,000 in a day, alongside her armed forces goal.
In a recent TikTok, Phillips begged followers to help her with her next goal: "Girls, please send your husbands and boyfriends my way. I really need them to help break this world record of being with 1,000 guys in 24 hours."
The plea, however, was met with disbelief online, with many social media users slamming Phillips.
"Praying for you, such a beautiful girl. So sad," one responded, and another added: "You don't want to do this. You are so much more. You make me want to cry."
Phillips revealed her parents know of her goals in the industry.
Many critics have called out Phillips' parents, but the model assured she had a "beautiful upbringing".
She said: "Much to everyone’s surprise I had a beautiful upbringing with supportive and loving parents, who continue to do so throughout my career as a porn star," even though they were not happy about her stunt.
"I wouldn't exactly describe it as supportive. My parents aren't going, 'yippee'. They're not cheering me on at all. But they are such loving and caring parents that they know that the only way through this is to support me in a sense of they're not going to disown me."