Adult Film Star Blasts Lily Phillips and Says 'No One Will Remember' Her As She Mocks Viral Crying Video After OnlyFans Model Sleeps With 100 Men in a Day

Split Photo of Jasmine St. Claire, Lily Phillips
Source: @THEREALJASMINESTCLAIRE/INSTAGRAM;@LILYPHILLIP_S/INSTAGRAM

Lily Phillips made headlines with her decision, which led to pushback.

Dec. 26 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Dec. 26 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Lily Phillips has received another brutal critic following her decision to sleep with over 100 men in just a day.

A fellow adult film star called out the move, reminding the OnlyFans model "no one will remember her", RadarOnline.com can reveal.

lily phillips slept men not a victim
Source: @LILYPHILLIP_S/INSTAGRAM

Phillips' decision to sleep with over 100 men in just 24 hours has led to harsh backlash, even from fellow adult stars.

In 1996, 28 years before Phillips' much-talked about feat, porn star Jasmin St. Claire was documented having sex with 300 men in 24 hours.

"(Phillips) wasn't doing anything new", St. Claire said in an interview, and added, "... In 20 years from now, I can guarantee you, nobody will remember her."

Following Phillips shocking move, a documentary titled I Slept With 100 Men in One Day, from YouTuber Josh Pieters, revealed her state of mind, as she broke down in tears leading to concern.

therealjasminstclaire
Source: @THEREALJASMINESTCLAIRE/INSTAGRAM

Jasmin St. Claire, who slept with 300 men in one day, bashed Phillips and said 'no one will remember' her.

"I mean obviously I was quite emotional and just very, very overwhelmed. That was kind of it, but yes, my mental well-being is really good, and physical health is really good," the 23-year-old said in the documentary.

She added: "The thing is, I'm not a victim, so I don't deserve this sympathy. I would much rather people put their efforts into someone who's an actual victim. And so it just makes me feel a little bit sad because I feel like I'm taking a lot of energy away from someone who actually needs help."

Phillips also broke down in tears, especially when asked about how "intense" the entire ordeal truly was, and said, "It’s not for the weak girls, if I am honest, it was hard."

lily phillips slept men not a victim
Source: @LILYPHILLIP_S/INSTAGRAM

The OnlyFans model is now aiming to sleep with 1,000 in a day.

Despite the emotional reaction, St. Claire wasn't moved, as she told Daily Mail Phillips should “own it and embrace it”.

She continued: "Then you go and you start crying about your mental health and wearing it like some perverse badge of honor, because as we know, people use mental health and having issues as a trend.

"... If you're so torn apart by it, why are you going in to do something bigger? Because if you're that torn apart, go get help if you need it. There are therapists out there that will work for free."

That "something bigger" involves Phillips aiming to sleep with 1,000 in a day.

In a recent TikTok, Phillips begged followers to help her with her next goal: "Girls, please send your husbands and boyfriends my way. I really need them to help break this world record of being with 1,000 guys in 24 hours."

The plea, however, was met with disbelief online, with many social media users slamming Phillips.

"Praying for you, such a beautiful girl. So sad," one responded, and another added: "... You don't want to do this. You are so much more. You make me want to cry."

onlyfans orgy model lily phillips begs women to send husbands and boyfriends to help her sleep with men in a day after revealing perfect size for a man ig
Source: INSTAGRAM/@LILYPHILLIP_S

Phillips revealed her parents know of her goals in the industry.

Many critics have called out Phillips' parents, but the model assured she had a "beautiful upbringing".

She said: "Much to everyone’s surprise I had a beautiful upbringing with supportive and loving parents, who continue to do so throughout my career as a porn star," even though they were not happy about her stunt.

"I wouldn't exactly describe it as supportive. My parents aren't going, 'yippee'. They're not cheering me on at all. But they are such loving and caring parents that they know that the only way through this is to support me in a sense of they're not going to disown me."

