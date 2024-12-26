Adult Film Star Blasts Lily Phillips and Says 'No One Will Remember' Her As She Mocks Viral Crying Video After OnlyFans Model Sleeps With 100 Men in a Day

A fellow adult film star called out the move, reminding the OnlyFans model "no one will remember her", RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lily Phillips has received another brutal critic following her decision to sleep with over 100 men in just a day.

Phillips' decision to sleep with over 100 men in just 24 hours has led to harsh backlash, even from fellow adult stars.

Following Phillips shocking move, a documentary titled I Slept With 100 Men in One Day, from YouTuber Josh Pieters, revealed her state of mind, as she broke down in tears leading to concern.

"(Phillips) wasn't doing anything new", St. Claire said in an interview, and added, "... In 20 years from now, I can guarantee you, nobody will remember her."

Jasmin St. Claire, who slept with 300 men in one day, bashed Phillips and said 'no one will remember' her.

"I mean obviously I was quite emotional and just very, very overwhelmed. That was kind of it, but yes, my mental well-being is really good, and physical health is really good," the 23-year-old said in the documentary.

She added: "The thing is, I'm not a victim, so I don't deserve this sympathy. I would much rather people put their efforts into someone who's an actual victim. And so it just makes me feel a little bit sad because I feel like I'm taking a lot of energy away from someone who actually needs help."

Phillips also broke down in tears, especially when asked about how "intense" the entire ordeal truly was, and said, "It’s not for the weak girls, if I am honest, it was hard."