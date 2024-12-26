JonBenét Ramsey's Dad Reveals 'Important Meeting' Plans With Police and DNA Lab Representative As 'Progress' is Made in Cold Case 28 Years After Child Beauty Queen's Murder

Ramsey said he is hopeful that new techniques can provide new information.

He told Fox News Digital: "DNA is pretty complicated stuff. I have learned that. But that's the reason that needs to be retested. That's the one step that we're asking the police to do is engage one of these one or two cutting-edge labs in the world and see what we come up with.

"And if we come up empty-handed, then I'll say, 'Thank you. You tried. That's the best we can do right now with today's technology. Thank you.'

"But until we do that, we haven't done everything that could be done."