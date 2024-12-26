Chilling Footage: Passenger Sends Message to His Wife Just Moments Before Azerbaijan Airlines Jet 'is Shot Down' Leaving 38 People Dead

A chilling video from an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger captured his final moments.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the passenger, who has been identified as Subkhon Rakhimov, began filming the heartbreaking video message to his wife when he noticed something had gone terribly wrong with the Embraer 190 aircraft.

In the video, oxygen masks can be seen hanging above the seats as passengers were heard crying and praying moments before the passenger plane plummeted to the ground and crashed in fiery explosion in Kazakhstan, killing 38 out of the 67 passengers and five crew members on board.