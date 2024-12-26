Your tip
Wendy Williams Yells At Her Caretakers after Celebrating Son Kevin Jr.'s College Graduation In Rare Outing as She Battles Dementia

Composite photo of Wendy Williams.
Source: MEGA

Wendy Williams was caught on camera yelling at her care team in Miami.

Dec. 26 2024, Published 3:22 p.m. ET

Wendy Williams had an emotional outburst following her son Kevin Jr.'s college graduation.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former TV host, who is battling dementia, got into a heated argument with her caretakers after celebrating her son's graduation at a restaurant.

The showdown between Williams, 60, and her team was caught on camera.

wendy williams caught yelling at her care team after son kevin jrs graduation
Source: @WEINMIAMI/INSTAGRAM

Williams accused her caretakers of leaving her mobility scooter in the middle of the street.

In the video – recorded by the We in Miami podcast team – the 60-year-old could be heard yelling at her caretakers shortly after she watched her only son walk across the stage and accept his diploma from Florida International University.

Williams accused the team of leaving her prized mobility scooter in the middle of a Miami street as the group left a restaurant following the ceremony.

As she was seated in her chair, Williams shouted at her team: "And then both of you walked away leaving my s--- in the middle of the street like this!"

She then pleaded: "Just get the car please. Make sure it's the right car."

Source: @WEINMIAMI/INSTAGRAM

Williams was upset over the disorganization from her care team.

Looking for clarity on the outburst, the cameraman asked the former TV host: "Wendy, what happened? What they do?"

Williams replied: "They got the wrong car, so I knocked on the door and it was the totally wrong car.

"They left my scooter as they walked over there."

She continued: "Leaving my most precious, most … this cost a f---ing mint motherf-----."

wendy williams caught yelling at her care team after son kevin jrs graduation
Source: @WEINMIAMI/INSTAGRAM

Williams also claimed her team got the 'wrong car.'

As she took off in her scooter, a still upset Williams added: "They just left my s--- out there."

The video then flashed to Williams directing at her crew: "Get the car over here, not over there, so I can go easily into the street for the car.

"They're supposed to be ordering the car, that's what you’re supposed to be doing."

She added, "They wanna work for me, that's what they’re supposed to be doing," before shouting another allegation: "They're making money from me, get the godd--- car."

wendy williams wheelchair kevin graduation
Source: MEGA

Williams, who is battling dementia, traveled from New York to Florida to attend the graduation.

After the tense back and forth was caught on camera, the We in Miami host explained what went down before their cameras started recording.

The host explained: "Apparently they wanted her to be in her wheelchair when she was leaving the restaurant, and she wanted to walk because she felt like she was capable of walking.

"So Kevin, her son, actually picked the wheelchair up and walked it outside the restaurant, and Wendy walked. So, I think, according to Wendy’s family, she was really upset about the disorganization and the lack of care.

"She indicated the car was not close to assure she was like, even getting into the right car."

The podcast host added: "It was just really messy, so she was really upset, and her family was really upset, too."

It was a day of emotions for Williams, who was seen wiping away tears in the crowd as she celebrated her son's major milestone.

She was joined by her father, Thomas Williams Sr., 93, and her sister, Wanda Finnie.

