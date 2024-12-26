Wendy Williams Yells At Her Caretakers after Celebrating Son Kevin Jr.'s College Graduation In Rare Outing as She Battles Dementia

In the video – recorded by the We in Miami podcast team – the 60-year-old could be heard yelling at her caretakers shortly after she watched her only son walk across the stage and accept his diploma from Florida International University.

Williams accused the team of leaving her prized mobility scooter in the middle of a Miami street as the group left a restaurant following the ceremony.

As she was seated in her chair, Williams shouted at her team: "And then both of you walked away leaving my s--- in the middle of the street like this!"

She then pleaded: "Just get the car please. Make sure it's the right car."