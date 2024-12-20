Wendy Williams' Sad Last Days: Tormented Star, 60, Sparks Fresh Health Fears After Being Spotted Riding Mobility Scooter and Weeping Uncontrollably at Son's Graduation

Last week, Williams' court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, filed a new court document declaring Williams "has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated."

A source close to Williams told RadarOnline.com: "Her loved ones haven't seen or heard from Wendy in months. The question remains, who is looking after Wendy?

She's stayed hidden behind walls and closed doors and may not have long to live. These things can progress very fast."

People who know her and care about her would like to know what is going on, but for some reason, the source said they're not being told anything," and attempts to reach Wendy have been blocked.

Adds the tipster: "It's frustrating and hurtful to imagine Wendy being left somewhere as her physical and mental state declines."