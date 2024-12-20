Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams' Sad Last Days: Tormented Star, 60, Sparks Fresh Health Fears After Being Spotted Riding Mobility Scooter and Weeping Uncontrollably at Son's Graduation

wendy-williams-mobility-scooter
Source: MEGA

Williams was confined to a mobility scooter to help her move around.

Dec. 20 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Wendy Williams wouldn't let her crippling battle with dementia keep her from her son's college graduation.

The talk show host, who has been dealing with a myriad of medical problems, showed up in style to the special event, RadarOnline.com can report.

Article continues below advertisement
wendy williams wheelchair kevin graduation
Source: MEGA

She dressed up to attend her son's graduation.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her difficulties, Williams made the rare public outing for the ceremony in Miami.

The 60-year-old used the aid of a mobile scooter to get around, and her stature was slouched, but she was all smiles.

Williams showed she still had her dazzling sense of style in a sparkly black gown. She paired the look with some black-and-white Chanel shoes. She finished off the look with a brown Louis Vuitton crossbody bag.

Article continues below advertisement
wendy williams wheelchair kevin graduation

A proud Williams could be seen wiping away tears during the event.

Article continues below advertisement

Once inside the venue, she could be seen wiping tears away from her face as her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., accepted his diploma from Florida International University’s Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.

Williams was joined by her father, Thomas Williams Sr., 93, who was escorted into the event in a wheelchair.

Article continues below advertisement
wendy williams kevin hunter jr
Source: mega

Kevin Hunter, Jr., her only child. graduated from FIU.

Article continues below advertisement

The former talk-show queen's appearance came amid growing worries she is retreating further into dementia. Williams has been suffering from Graves' disease, lymphedema, and alcohol abuse, among other issues.

Now, new fears are coming from her loved ones, who haven't been able to contact her and frantically worry about the quality of her care.

RadarOnline.com can reveal those close to her have been "kept in the dark" after the former talk show host, 60, was placed under a court-ordered legal guardianship in May 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Wendy Williams
Source: LIFETIME

Friend have been growing more concerned about Wendy's condition.

Article continues below advertisement

Last week, Williams' court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, filed a new court document declaring Williams "has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated."

A source close to Williams told RadarOnline.com: "Her loved ones haven't seen or heard from Wendy in months. The question remains, who is looking after Wendy?

She's stayed hidden behind walls and closed doors and may not have long to live. These things can progress very fast."

People who know her and care about her would like to know what is going on, but for some reason, the source said they're not being told anything," and attempts to reach Wendy have been blocked.

Adds the tipster: "It's frustrating and hurtful to imagine Wendy being left somewhere as her physical and mental state declines."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
ariana grande ethan slater lilly jay messy time

'Wicked' Star Ethan Slater's Devastated Ex-Wife Lilly Jay Sensationally Breaks Silence on His Ariana Grande Romance — 'I Couldn't Escape the Darkness'

Composite picture of Phil Collins

Genesis Icon Phil Collins' Last Days: Singer, 73, Shares Heartbreaking Health Update With Fans by Admitting 'I Just Feel Like I've Used Up My Air Miles'

Article continues below advertisement
wendy williams
Source: MEGA

The former talk show queen is battling dementia.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Last year, Williams was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia – the same disease Bruce Willis has – and aphasia.

That same year, the former radio DJ reportedly allowed a crew to film her attempt to make a comeback after the cancellation of her talk show.

In the docuseries, Where Is Wendy Williams, she appeared disoriented, forgetful, and erratic. It prompted Morrissey to file a lawsuit alleging Wendy did not have the capacity to consent to the series. A&E has countersued.

Amid new reports of financial woes, Williams is now reportedly living in a mystery facility with limited access to the outside world – and has only been spotted in public once, at a wellness store in New Jersey in August with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

The insider lamented: "She can't possibly be getting the same good care that Bruce Willis is when she's flat broke."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.