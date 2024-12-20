Wendy Williams' Sad Last Days: Tormented Star, 60, Sparks Fresh Health Fears After Being Spotted Riding Mobility Scooter and Weeping Uncontrollably at Son's Graduation
Wendy Williams wouldn't let her crippling battle with dementia keep her from her son's college graduation.
The talk show host, who has been dealing with a myriad of medical problems, showed up in style to the special event, RadarOnline.com can report.
Despite her difficulties, Williams made the rare public outing for the ceremony in Miami.
The 60-year-old used the aid of a mobile scooter to get around, and her stature was slouched, but she was all smiles.
Williams showed she still had her dazzling sense of style in a sparkly black gown. She paired the look with some black-and-white Chanel shoes. She finished off the look with a brown Louis Vuitton crossbody bag.
Once inside the venue, she could be seen wiping tears away from her face as her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., accepted his diploma from Florida International University’s Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs.
He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.
Williams was joined by her father, Thomas Williams Sr., 93, who was escorted into the event in a wheelchair.
The former talk-show queen's appearance came amid growing worries she is retreating further into dementia. Williams has been suffering from Graves' disease, lymphedema, and alcohol abuse, among other issues.
Now, new fears are coming from her loved ones, who haven't been able to contact her and frantically worry about the quality of her care.
RadarOnline.com can reveal those close to her have been "kept in the dark" after the former talk show host, 60, was placed under a court-ordered legal guardianship in May 2022.
Last week, Williams' court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, filed a new court document declaring Williams "has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated."
A source close to Williams told RadarOnline.com: "Her loved ones haven't seen or heard from Wendy in months. The question remains, who is looking after Wendy?
She's stayed hidden behind walls and closed doors and may not have long to live. These things can progress very fast."
People who know her and care about her would like to know what is going on, but for some reason, the source said they're not being told anything," and attempts to reach Wendy have been blocked.
Adds the tipster: "It's frustrating and hurtful to imagine Wendy being left somewhere as her physical and mental state declines."
Last year, Williams was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia – the same disease Bruce Willis has – and aphasia.
That same year, the former radio DJ reportedly allowed a crew to film her attempt to make a comeback after the cancellation of her talk show.
In the docuseries, Where Is Wendy Williams, she appeared disoriented, forgetful, and erratic. It prompted Morrissey to file a lawsuit alleging Wendy did not have the capacity to consent to the series. A&E has countersued.
Amid new reports of financial woes, Williams is now reportedly living in a mystery facility with limited access to the outside world – and has only been spotted in public once, at a wellness store in New Jersey in August with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr.
The insider lamented: "She can't possibly be getting the same good care that Bruce Willis is when she's flat broke."