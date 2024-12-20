Exiled Prince Andrew's Chinese Spy Disgrace Threatens to Destroy Royal Family For Good — As Expert Brands it More Damaging than Epstein Scandal

RadarOnline.com can reveal the prince's biographer Andrew Lownie believes the controversy has the potential to "bring down the royals" and will gather momentum next year.

Prince Andrew's latest Chinese spy scandal could be more damaging to the royal family than his links with Jeffrey Epstein , a royal expert has claimed.

Andrew's relationship with the Chinese spy is just 'tip of the iceberg' in regards to his mounting problems, according to his biographer Andrew Lownie.

Andrew won't be joining the Royal Family at Sandringham for Christmas amid the fallout from the scandal.

Yang Tengbo was even invited to Andrew's birthday party in 2020 and supported him through his recent scandals.

A suspected Chinese spy who was Andrew's "close confidant" was unmasked for the first time last week.

Lownie believes Andrew's latest scandal is so big it has the potential to 'bring down the royals' with him.

Lownie said: "It's probably the most damaging of Andrew's scandals.

"It's more damaging than Epstein. I think the story is going to run right through next year.

"He's always been much more vulnerable to the financial scandals in his life than the sexual ones.

"These stories haven't really been investigated. It's going to have to lead to greater transparency about royal finances.

"This has unlocked a whole series of events that I think are going to be very damaging to the monarchy.