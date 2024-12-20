Your tip
Prince Andrew

Exiled Prince Andrew's Chinese Spy Disgrace Threatens to Destroy Royal Family For Good — As Expert Brands it More Damaging than Epstein Scandal

Composite picture of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The Duke of York's latest scandal may be more damaging to the royals than his links with Jeffrey Epstein according to expert, who expects the fallout to get much worse for the troubled prince.

Dec. 20 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Prince Andrew's latest Chinese spy scandal could be more damaging to the royal family than his links with Jeffrey Epstein, a royal expert has claimed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the prince's biographer Andrew Lownie believes the controversy has the potential to "bring down the royals" and will gather momentum next year.

king charles queen camilla want prince andrew withdraw royal life
Source: MEGA

Andrew's relationship with the Chinese spy is just 'tip of the iceberg' in regards to his mounting problems, according to his biographer Andrew Lownie.

A suspected Chinese spy who was Andrew's "close confidant" was unmasked for the first time last week.

Yang Tengbo was even invited to Andrew's birthday party in 2020 and supported him through his recent scandals.

Andrew won't be joining the Royal Family at Sandringham for Christmas amid the fallout from the scandal.

prince andrew remains unfazed by king charles push to evict him
Source: MEGA

Lownie believes Andrew's latest scandal is so big it has the potential to 'bring down the royals' with him.

Lownie said: "It's probably the most damaging of Andrew's scandals.

"It's more damaging than Epstein. I think the story is going to run right through next year.

"He's always been much more vulnerable to the financial scandals in his life than the sexual ones.

"These stories haven't really been investigated. It's going to have to lead to greater transparency about royal finances.

"This has unlocked a whole series of events that I think are going to be very damaging to the monarchy.

prince andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew has already been ostracized by his family and banished from royal duties due to his links to U.S pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

"This is going to give fresh impetus to journalists to look into his financial affairs and how he affords to live in Royal Lodge.

"A lot more is still to come out. A lot has already come out in the past week about his activities.

"It's the tip of the iceberg. He's been scrounging money off people in the Middle East and Central Asia.

"When those stories come out, I think he's going to be complete toast.

"The danger is that he's going to bring the royal family down with him."

Insiders had urged Andrew to "uninvite himself" from the royal family's pre-festive lunch, which took place this week.

He was due to attend the lunch at the palace but a source said: "He is under pressure to step away."

It comes just days after the Duke of York said he won't be joining the Royal Family at Sandringham for the usual celebrations on Christmas Day.

It is understood his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has also dropped out from the Norfolk festivities.

The pair are said to be staying at Royal Lodge, in Windsor, for the period instead.

Both Andrew and Fergie's daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, had already chosen to spend Christmas with their respective in-laws.

prince andrew sarah ferguson determined to stay royal lodge
Source: MEGA

Andrew's former wife Sarah Ferguson is sticking by her ex-husband and the pair are planning on spending Christmas together.

It comes as a suspected Chinese spy who was friends with Andrew has been unmasked for the first time.

An insider said it's hard to see the duke out in "public with the royals ever again".

They said: "I find it hard to imagine he will ever join them again in public, if I'm honest.

"There's only so many times the duke can be asked to keep his head down and wait for the storm to pass. Enough is enough."

Yang Tengbo, 50 — who is understood to have been a "close confidante" of the Duke of York — can be named after a court anonymity ban was lifted.

