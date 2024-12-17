Your tip
Prince Andrew

Royal Embarrassment Prince Andrew 'May Never Be Seen in Public With His Family Again' In Wake of Shameful Chinese Spy Scandal

Composite picture of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Royal insiders have predicted Prince Andrew may never be seen in public again following his latest scandal involving a Chinese spy.

Dec. 17 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Prince Andrew "may never be seen in public with the Royals again" after his latest Chinese spy scandal, it has been claimed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the controversy could be the final straw for the beleaguered Duke, who has become a magnet for negative headlines in recent years.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Duke of York may have to wave goodbye to public appearances as he is banished further in obscurity by senior royals.

The 64-year-old has already been ostracized due to his links with pedophile friend Jeffrey Epstein.

And his close connections with the Chinese spy, who has now been unmasked, may see him banished from royal events forever.

He won't be joining the Royal Family at Sandringham for Christmas, opting to stay at the Royal Lodge in Windsor with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson instead.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Andrew, seen here in what could be one of his final public appearances alongside his family in Balmoral in 2022.

An insider said: "I find it hard to imagine he will ever join them again in public, if I'm honest.

"There's only so many times the duke can be asked to keep his head down and wait for the storm to pass. Enough is enough."

Andrew and Ferguson's daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, had already chosen to spend Christmas with their respective in-laws.

RadarOnline.com recently revealed insiders urged Andrew to "uninvite himself" from the family's pre-Christmas bash.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Andrew was urged to 'uninvite himself' to a pre-Christmas royals bash featuring over 50 attendees following his Chinese spy scandal.

He is due to attend the lunch at Buckingham Palace this Thursday – six days before the Sandringham do – but a source said: "He is under pressure to step away."

It comes as a suspected Chinese spy who was friends with Andrew has been unmasked for the first time.

Yang Tengbo, 50 – who is understood to have been a "close confidante" of the Duke of York – can be named after a court anonymity ban was lifted yesterday.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Andrew has been heavily ostracized by the royals following his links with to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

During a tribunal hearing, judges concluded Yang – also known as Chris Yang – had not been honest about his links to the Chinese state and could exploit his relationship with the duke and other public figures.

The former chairman of Hampton Group had been in the country for two decades.

Photos show him posing alongside ex UK Prime Ministers David Cameron and Theresa May, as well as the royal.

He was even invited to Andrew's birthday party in 2020 and supported him through his recent scandals.

But the suspected spy subsequently lost an appeal against a decision to ban him from the UK on national security grounds

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson continues to offer her support to the beleaguered royal and the pair intend to spend Christmas together.

He was stopped by counter-terrorism services in 2021 and ordered to surrender his devices.

Court documents said Yang had split his time between China and the UK and told officials he considered this country his second home.

In February last year, he was "off-boarded" from a flight from Beijing to London and told the home secretary was in the process of examining the case to exclude him from the UK.

That order was made the following month, with his appeal against the decision rejected last week by a special immigration appeals tribunal.

Judges concluded Yang had not been honest about his links to the Chinese state and could exploit his relationship with the duke and other public figures.

Guy Vassall-Adams KC, for Yang, told the High Court: "There has been an enormous amount of media reporting in relation to this story, and particularly in relation to the relationship between my client, H6, and Prince Andrew, as well as a huge amount of speculation about the identity of my client.”

