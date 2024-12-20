Joe Biden Mental Health 'Cover-Up' Scandal Latest: All the Disturbingly Obvious Warning Signs Outgoing President Was 'Senile From First Day He Stepped into White House'

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Biden Administration launched a years-long cover-up in attempt to hide the 82-year-old's mental health including hiring the leader of the free world a vocal coach, boot meetings on his "bad days", and even put other officials into roles usually occupied by the president.

Despite the apparent cover-up, citizens saw just how much Biden needed help due to numerous gaffes and blunders.

One of the early warning signs was Biden taking a tumble while walking up the steps of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland in 2021 – and he slipped walking the same steps three separate times.

At the time, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that he was "100 percent fine".