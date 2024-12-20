Joe Biden Mental Health 'Cover-Up' Scandal Latest: All the Disturbingly Obvious Warning Signs Outgoing President Was 'Senile From First Day He Stepped into White House'
Joe Biden has continued to struggle and stumble through the last few weeks of his presidency before he hands over the reigns to Donald Trump.
RadarOnline.com can reveal there were numerous signs Biden was faltering as his own party did all they could to cover up the president's deteriorating state.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the Biden Administration launched a years-long cover-up in attempt to hide the 82-year-old's mental health including hiring the leader of the free world a vocal coach, boot meetings on his "bad days", and even put other officials into roles usually occupied by the president.
Despite the apparent cover-up, citizens saw just how much Biden needed help due to numerous gaffes and blunders.
One of the early warning signs was Biden taking a tumble while walking up the steps of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland in 2021 – and he slipped walking the same steps three separate times.
At the time, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that he was "100 percent fine".
A few months later, Biden was caught taking a snooze during the opening remarks of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow. He also gave some people a scare in the summer of 2022, falling off his bike during a ride near his home in Delaware.
"I'm good", he later told reporters, and explained he had trouble taking his shoes off the bikes' pedals. Biden was helped up by several Secret Service agents.
Biden's rough 2022 continued as he mispronounced Rishi Sunak's name – the future prime minister of the UK – while speaking at a White House event and celebrating Diwali. During a speech, Biden completely failed at correctly pronouncing his name before landing on "Rashee Sanoo".
In June of 2023, Biden once again took a tumble while he was handing out diplomas at Air Force Academy in Colorado, as floor cadets and the Secret Service rushed to his aid.
The president appeared to blame a sandbag on the stage, and later the White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt confirmed: "There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands."
More gaffes occurred the rest of 2023 including Biden repeating the same story twice at the same event, praising the "Congressional Black Caucus" during a speech to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, and failing to shake the president of Spain Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's hand.
The year 2024 didn't bring anything different for Biden, especially the 90-minute debate against Trump in June. At one point, Trump mocked Biden and said: "I really don't know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don't think he knows what he said either."
Just a few weeks later, Biden introduced Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as "President Putin", and then called Kamala Harris, "VP Putin".
That same month, things didn't improve much as the politician then appeared to forget his own Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's name during an interview, calling him "black man" instead.
Earlier this month, Biden appeared to fall asleep on his Africa tour, as reporters traveling with him claimed he looked tired and his voice was foggy and hoarse.
With only a bit of time left in Biden's presidency, his wife Jill apparently has her sights set on getting revenge over how her husband was treated by those in the Democratic party.
A source said: "Jill views Democrats on Capitol Hill, the [wider] party, the Obamas, staff inside and outside the White House, the media, and all of Washington DC with such misguided resentment that I can't imagine she [isn't] encouraging [Joe] to burn the whole thing down, despite his better judgment."
Former house speaker Nancy Pelosi may be first in line to be impacted by Jill's wrath after she is said to have led the effort to push Joe out of the 2024 election – sources claim she personally called him and demanded he quit.