'Wicked' Star Ethan Slater's Devastated Ex-Wife Lilly Jay Sensationally Breaks Silence on His Ariana Grande Romance — 'I Couldn't Escape the Darkness'

Back in December 2022, Grande, 31, started filming for the upcoming film Wicked when she was still married to her ex-husband, real estate agent Dalton Gomez, 29.

Just months after filming for the movie started, rumors began swirling that Grande and Gomez split in the summer of 2023 and that the former couple was “quietly and lovingly working on their friendship."

Just days later, reports surfaced that Grande was dating Slater — which allegedly began after he separated from his wife and high school sweetheart, Jay.

After the news broke about Grande's romance with her then-married co-star, Slater filed for divorce from Jay.