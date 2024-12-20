Genesis Icon Phil Collins' Last Days: Singer, 73, Shares Heartbreaking Health Update With Fans by Admitting 'I Just Feel Like I've Used Up My Air Miles'

The drummer claims bashing his drum sets have taken its toll on him physically, as his hands, feet and body have been impacted from decades of entertaining audiences.

Collins said: "If I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks, then I'll have a crack of it. But I just feel like I’ve used up my air miles.

"It’s still kind of sinking in a bit. I've spent all my life playing drums. To be suddenly not be able to do that is a shock.

"If I can't do what I did as well as I did it, I'd rather relax and not do anything."