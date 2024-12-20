Jailed Sean 'Diddy' Combs Vodka Line 'Set to Be Sold': 'No One Will Ever Want to Be Associated with That Now'

Diageo has reportedly already reached out to potential buyers, including competing beverage companies, to see if anyone wants the brand.

Sales among all spirit companies have been falling worldwide, but analysts say Combs' previous public relationship with Cîroc could make it that much harder to sell. The rapper is still often thought of as a partner with Cîroc, even if the two parted ways long ago.

Online, users in a Reddit chatroom blasted the troubled brand.

One person declared: "No one will ever want to be associated with that now."

Another person predicted the alcohol could be liquidated: "People won't pay for his products now anyway."

While a third questioned: "What’s the good of having businesses when you’re going to be locked up for life?"