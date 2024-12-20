Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Sean "Diddy" Combs

Jailed Sean 'Diddy' Combs Vodka Line 'Set to Be Sold': 'No One Will Ever Want to Be Associated with That Now'

photo of diddy and vodka

Combs former vodka company is looking for a new owner.

Dec. 20 2024, Published 12:22 p.m. ET

The owners of Cîroc Vodka, who were once partners with disgraced music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, are said to be exploring options to dump the now-tarnished brand, as Combs rots in a Manhattan prison on sex trafficking charges.

Combs' relationship with British spirits group Diageo soured after he sued the company last year, RadarOnline.com revealed.

diddy settles lawsuit diageo liquor company ciroc court racism accusations
Source: MEGA

The rapper's recent arrest has already affected his overall net worth.

Diageo has reportedly already reached out to potential buyers, including competing beverage companies, to see if anyone wants the brand.

Sales among all spirit companies have been falling worldwide, but analysts say Combs' previous public relationship with Cîroc could make it that much harder to sell. The rapper is still often thought of as a partner with Cîroc, even if the two parted ways long ago.

Online, users in a Reddit chatroom blasted the troubled brand.

One person declared: "No one will ever want to be associated with that now."

Another person predicted the alcohol could be liquidated: "People won't pay for his products now anyway."

While a third questioned: "What’s the good of having businesses when you’re going to be locked up for life?"

jhayco ignites the ciroc halftime show with show stopping performance at hard rock stadium in miamiloamis media
Source: Loamis Media

Combs' Cîroc brand has a strong foothold in pop culture.

Combs, who continues his battles against a plethora of sexual abuse allegations and lawsuits, entered into a partnership with Diageo in 2007 to help promote Cîroc in exchange for a 50% share of the profits.

But the partnership came to a sobering end when he sued Diageo for a breach of contract on May 31. At the time, the 55-year-old's liquor company, DeLeon Tequila, had a partnership deal with Diageo.

Court documents filed by Combs' legal team not only alleged that Diageo failed to support DeLeon Tequila but claimed the brand showed bias towards his tequila line and treated him "worse than others because he is Black."

sean diddy combs victims attorney tony buzbee fake rape allegations
Source: MEGA

The 55-year-old is spending the holiday in jail.

Combs dropped his bombshell lawsuit in January after the parties reached a private agreement, RadarOnline.com reported.

The music producer and spirit company released a joint statement that stated: "Sean Combs and Diageo have now agreed to resolve all disputes between them.

"Mr. Combs has withdrawn all of his allegations about Diageo and will voluntarily dismiss his lawsuits against Diageo with prejudice. Diageo and Mr. Combs have no ongoing business relationship, either with respect to Cîroc vodka or DeLeón tequila, which Diageo now solely owns."

//Sean Diddy Combs CIROC Revolve
Source: CIROC

He has also lost his billionaire status.

It's been a rough year for Combs' vast business empire, which has been struggling to stay relevant after the allegations. Once a billionaire, Forbes reported in October he's had $600 million knocked off the value of his riches.

Just seven years ago he was the top earner on Forbes’ list of the 100 highest-paid celebrities.

But as the hip-hop icon faces allegations of sexual assault, coercion, and abuse, more and more business partners are distancing themselves from him.

Combs pleaded not guilty to all charges against him and plans to fight the allegations. He's set to face trial in May.

In September, the mogul was told he would remain in federal custody after a judge denied his appeal to be granted, one day after he pleaded not guilty to three criminal counts, including sex trafficking and racketeering, following a series of sexual assault allegations and a federal investigation.

