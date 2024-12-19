Your tip
Sean "Diddy" Combs

How Sean 'Diddy' Combs is Battling to 'Stay Upbeat' During 1st Christmas Behind Bars — After we Revealed Ultra-Grim 'Celebration' Awaiting 'Sex Beast' Rapper

Composite photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' grim Christmas Day plans behind bars have been revealed.

Dec. 19 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is said to be struggling to "stay positive" as his first Christmas behind bars approaches.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the details of the "depressing" scene Combs faces spending the holidays at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he has been held in custody since his September arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

An insider said this Christmas will be "especially hard" for Combs, 55, and his family after his third bail attempt was denied in November.

sean diddy combs lawyers
Source: MEGA

A source said Combs and his family are 'trying to stay positive' as the Christmas holiday approaches.

For the first time in decades Combs won't be spending his Christmas morning unwrapping luxury gifts with his family, including adult sons Quincy, 33; Justin, 30; Christian, 26; Chance, 18; 17-year-old twins D’Lila and Jessie, as well as two-year-old Love.

Instead, Combs will be isolated from the outside world as he spends the holiday alone inside a cold prison cell.

A source revealed the Bad Boy Records founder is "trying to stay positive" before adding "the holidays will be especially hard for the family without their father".

sean diddy combs party
Source: MEGA

There will be no Christmas decorations at MDC Brooklyn, where Combs is being held in custody.

The environment at MDC Brooklyn won't be helping either.

Due to safety precautions regarding pin-tacks and contraband, federal prison consultant Sam Mangel revealed "there are no decorations" at the detention facility.

While visitors are welcome at the jail for the holiday, visits are kept brief and strictly monitored by guards.

Mangel added visitations usually last for around 30 minutes and have a limit of four guests per visit. Phone calls are additionally restricted to a 15-minute time limit.

inside sean diddy combs jailhouse plot
Source: MEGA

Instead of luxury gifts, Combs will likely receive a small goody bag with candy from the jail.

Combs will likely receive a small goody bag with candy on Christmas Day.

One former MDC Brooklyn inmate recalled: "When everybody was locked in their cells, they would bring bags on a push cart and give them out. It was cool. It really felt like a gift."

He will also have the opportunity to purchase special items from the commissary in the days leading up to the holiday, including speciality cheese and pepperoni.

inside sean diddy combs jailhouse plot
Source: MEGA

Christmas Day lunch will be served around 11AM and consist of chicken, vegetables, mashed potatoes and a dinner roll.

If he's still hungry at 4PM, Combs has the option to dine on a meat sandwich or a veggie burger, both of which come with steamed rice, pinto beans and corn as options for sides.

A source said: "It is not quite the lavish spread I'm sure he's used to being served at one of his mansions but the cooks here do a pretty fine feast so, I suppose, it is the best he's gonna get."

If he's still hungry at 4PM, Combs has the option to dine on a meat sandwich or a veggie burger, both of which come with steamed rice, pinto beans and corn as options for sides.

In an effort to lift spirits on Christmas Day, Combs and his fellow inmates will have the opportunity to play a few hands of poker or partake in yard games like three-on-three basketball.

The insider said: "The jail lays on a variety of events, activities and tournaments available to the incarcerated population.

"These include card games, dominos, three-on-three basketball and a soccer tournament. Again, these card games aren't quite the high-stakes poker he is used to indulging in with his cronies in Las Vegas."

