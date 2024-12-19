How Sean 'Diddy' Combs is Battling to 'Stay Upbeat' During 1st Christmas Behind Bars — After we Revealed Ultra-Grim 'Celebration' Awaiting 'Sex Beast' Rapper
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is said to be struggling to "stay positive" as his first Christmas behind bars approaches.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the details of the "depressing" scene Combs faces spending the holidays at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he has been held in custody since his September arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
An insider said this Christmas will be "especially hard" for Combs, 55, and his family after his third bail attempt was denied in November.
For the first time in decades Combs won't be spending his Christmas morning unwrapping luxury gifts with his family, including adult sons Quincy, 33; Justin, 30; Christian, 26; Chance, 18; 17-year-old twins D’Lila and Jessie, as well as two-year-old Love.
Instead, Combs will be isolated from the outside world as he spends the holiday alone inside a cold prison cell.
A source revealed the Bad Boy Records founder is "trying to stay positive" before adding "the holidays will be especially hard for the family without their father".
The environment at MDC Brooklyn won't be helping either.
Due to safety precautions regarding pin-tacks and contraband, federal prison consultant Sam Mangel revealed "there are no decorations" at the detention facility.
While visitors are welcome at the jail for the holiday, visits are kept brief and strictly monitored by guards.
Mangel added visitations usually last for around 30 minutes and have a limit of four guests per visit. Phone calls are additionally restricted to a 15-minute time limit.
Combs will likely receive a small goody bag with candy on Christmas Day.
One former MDC Brooklyn inmate recalled: "When everybody was locked in their cells, they would bring bags on a push cart and give them out. It was cool. It really felt like a gift."
He will also have the opportunity to purchase special items from the commissary in the days leading up to the holiday, including speciality cheese and pepperoni.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Combs' will be served Christmas lunch around 11AM, likely to consist of roasted chicken, vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy and a dinner roll.
A source said: "It is not quite the lavish spread I'm sure he's used to being served at one of his mansions but the cooks here do a pretty fine feast so, I suppose, it is the best he's gonna get."
If he's still hungry at 4PM, Combs has the option to dine on a meat sandwich or a veggie burger, both of which come with steamed rice, pinto beans and corn as options for sides.
In an effort to lift spirits on Christmas Day, Combs and his fellow inmates will have the opportunity to play a few hands of poker or partake in yard games like three-on-three basketball.
The insider said: "The jail lays on a variety of events, activities and tournaments available to the incarcerated population.
"These include card games, dominos, three-on-three basketball and a soccer tournament. Again, these card games aren't quite the high-stakes poker he is used to indulging in with his cronies in Las Vegas."