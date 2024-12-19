How Sean 'Diddy' Combs is Battling to 'Stay Upbeat' During 1st Christmas Behind Bars — After we Revealed Ultra-Grim 'Celebration' Awaiting 'Sex Beast' Rapper

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is said to be struggling to "stay positive" as his first Christmas behind bars approaches.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the details of the "depressing" scene Combs faces spending the holidays at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he has been held in custody since his September arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

An insider said this Christmas will be "especially hard" for Combs, 55, and his family after his third bail attempt was denied in November.