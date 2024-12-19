How Politicians and Broadcasters are Being Blighted by Donald Trump 'Erection Syndrome' Amid Embarrassing Live TV Gaffes

In one particular moment from earlier this year, CNN’s Jake Tapper accidentally told Nikki Haley that Trump had “participated in an erection” while discussing how Colorado was not allowed to take the controversial politician off the 2024 presidential ballot following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Tapper said at the time: "Right, the Colorado Supreme Court, of course, wasn’t saying. However, partisan people might have thought that decision was, their official explanation was not they didn’t like Donald Trump. They said he participated in an erection, and I have to...”

Tapper was quick to spot his error, and corrected himself: "Insurrection. Sorry. An insurrection.”