How Politicians and Broadcasters are Being Blighted by Donald Trump 'Erection Syndrome' Amid Embarrassing Live TV Gaffes
Broadcasters and politicians have been stumbling over their words badly when it comes to mentioning Donald Trump "incited an insurrection", with an unsavory word spilling out instead.
RadarOnline.com can reveal just how many TV gaffes have occurred when touching on the claims, leading to plenty of Trump supporters mocking on social media.
In one particular moment from earlier this year, CNN’s Jake Tapper accidentally told Nikki Haley that Trump had “participated in an erection” while discussing how Colorado was not allowed to take the controversial politician off the 2024 presidential ballot following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
Tapper said at the time: "Right, the Colorado Supreme Court, of course, wasn’t saying. However, partisan people might have thought that decision was, their official explanation was not they didn’t like Donald Trump. They said he participated in an erection, and I have to...”
Tapper was quick to spot his error, and corrected himself: "Insurrection. Sorry. An insurrection.”
The 55-year-old then explained he was "exhausted" after getting up “at five this morning to do Kasie Hunt’s show".
Two months before Tapper's slip-up, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash. also made the same mistake during a House Judiciary Committee consideration of a resolution that, if passed, would set up a vote on whether to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena.
She said: "I think we're all outraged about many things, but if we're gonna talk about outrageous things that have happened or things that have never happened, let's talk about the fact that President Trump incited an erection."
Jayapal caught her mistake, and added: "Maybe that, too."
The word "insurrection" has been a tough one to utter for years it seems as back in 2021, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said they would have to decide if Trump incited the “erection” against America.
Schumer said: “Make no mistake, there will be a trial and when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection against the United States,” before correcting himself and saying the correct word.
Others including TV personality Willie Geist and journalist Elise Jordan also made the embarrassing slip-up while on live TV. The fumble has led many to take to social media to laugh it up.
One person joked: "They just love to pump him up!" and another added, "I am so immature I laughed louder at each scene."
A user reacted: "It’s the Fight, Fight, Fight cologne. Isn’t it?," referring to Trump's attempt at selling his cologne.
"Things are finally looking up," a Trump supporter said.
Trump is set to be inaugurated on January 20, 2025, becoming the first convicted felon to hold the presidential office, after he lost his bid to have his hush money case conviction tossed out.
In May, a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal payments to former adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.
Trump was initially scheduled to be sentenced in the case in late November; but his election victory over Kamala Harris led Judge Juan Merchan to indefinitely postpone his sentencing date.
Prosecutors agreed the incoming president would not be sentenced while in office but argued his criminal conviction should stand, as weeks later Merchan agreed the charges would not be dismissed.