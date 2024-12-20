EXCLUSIVE: Gary Busey Cruelly TROLLED in 'Dying Days' About His Appearance and Hair — After he Posts Heartbreakingly Frail Thanksgiving Video Years After Brain Injury
Lethal Weapon icon Gary Busey has become a target for trolls after making a moving dinner speech as he continues to battle a serious brain injury following a near-death crash.
The actor appeared heartbreakingly frail with lank, greasy hair and he sprayed spittle over the Thanksgiving dinner table as he said grace, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Busey, who two years ago was accused of sexual harassment at a film convention, received a round of applause from fellow diners as he mumbled through the dedication to a "higher power" and he gave "thanks for everything we have and everything we want".
But followers on Instagram were quick to mock his disheveled appearance at the special meal.
One said: "Mr Busey, take a shower and comb your hair."
Another asked: "Ever heard of a shower?"
A third person said: "Bro looks like he's dying. Man."
And Busey has said he's already been dead once after he was involved in the 1988 bike crash.
"Yeah. I've been there," he said of the other side.
When asked if he believed he'd seen the other side, the Point Break actor unequivocally confirmed that he had.
"Yeah. I've been there. And I've been after the accident," he said.
Busey described a place where "everything, but nothing" is happening.
"I was shaken by an invisible guide, and only my essence went. That's your soul," Busey said. "Your soul is housed in the caliber of your spine."
He noted that he went to "the spiritual realm of the supernatural, where I was surrounded by angels, which appeared to me as balls of light that were moving, changing color, and breathing. And I felt trust, love, and protection like I've never felt on earth before. "
The 80-year-old, who also starred The Buddy Holly Story, said that he had returned to the world because he was told that he was going in a "good" direction.
Busey recalled being given a choice: "You may come with us now or return to your body and continue your destiny."
"The most important word I felt over there is the most important word to me on Earth," he said, "and that word is truth. It stands for 'taking real understanding to heart.'"
He said of the terrible accident: "I had an accident on a Harley-Davidson. I went off the bike without a helmet, hit my head into a kerb, split my skull, passed away after brain surgery and went to the other side, the spiritual realm where I got information. And I came back."
Busey added: "I was surrounded by angels. Balls of light floating all around me. And I felt trust, love, protection and happiness like you cannot feel on earth. It's the feeling the angels live in.
"Three angels came up to me, and I was this long and that wide: I was a quarter of an inch wide and 1ft long. That is your soul, and your soul is housed in the column of your spine. And three balls of light came up to me and talked to me. The one on the left talked to me in an androgynous voice and said the direction I was going in was good, but because of my responsibility to mankind I had to look for helping spirits around."