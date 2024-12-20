EXCLUSIVE: Gary Busey Cruelly TROLLED in 'Dying Days' About His Appearance and Hair — After he Posts Heartbreakingly Frail Thanksgiving Video Years After Brain Injury

Lethal Weapon icon Gary Busey has become a target for trolls after making a moving dinner speech as he continues to battle a serious brain injury following a near-death crash.

The actor appeared heartbreakingly frail with lank, greasy hair and he sprayed spittle over the Thanksgiving dinner table as he said grace, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Busey, who two years ago was accused of sexual harassment at a film convention, received a round of applause from fellow diners as he mumbled through the dedication to a "higher power" and he gave "thanks for everything we have and everything we want".

But followers on Instagram were quick to mock his disheveled appearance at the special meal.