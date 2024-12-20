EXCLUSIVE: 'CEO Assassin' Luigi Mangione Facing Same Bleak Christmas Day Regime Behind Bars as Sean 'Diddy' Combs — But in 'Solitary Confinement' With No Laptop Access

Banged-up Luigi Mangione will spend his Christmas Day alone with guards standing watch at his cell door as he gets stuck into a roast lunch.

He will be served a festive fayre of corn-fed chicken, and an apple pie dessert to follow, but he's been barred from joining other inmates for games or cards or watching TV, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 26-year-old suspect's bleak Yuletide at the SCI Huntingdon in Pennsylvania is a world away from Christmases the Ivy League graduate spent at his parents' $1m Maryland home but it mirrors that of banged up Sean Combs, who is also facing his first festive period behind bars.