EXCLUSIVE: 'CEO Assassin' Luigi Mangione Facing Same Bleak Christmas Day Regime Behind Bars as Sean 'Diddy' Combs — But in 'Solitary Confinement' With No Laptop Access
Banged-up Luigi Mangione will spend his Christmas Day alone with guards standing watch at his cell door as he gets stuck into a roast lunch.
He will be served a festive fayre of corn-fed chicken, and an apple pie dessert to follow, but he's been barred from joining other inmates for games or cards or watching TV, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 26-year-old suspect's bleak Yuletide at the SCI Huntingdon in Pennsylvania is a world away from Christmases the Ivy League graduate spent at his parents' $1m Maryland home but it mirrors that of banged up Sean Combs, who is also facing his first festive period behind bars.
Accused CEO killer Mangione has no cellmates and has been separated from other prisoners during his time at the jail, and unlike Combs, he is not allowed access to a laptop.
A source told us: "Though Mangione is not being held in solitary confinement, his interactions with other prisoners have been limited, so it is basically solitary.
"He takes all this meals alone with guards at his cell door and he is prevented from chatting or meeting other inmates. This is for his own safety because he is America's most celebrated inmate at the moment and the authorities don't want someone making a name for themselves by trying to take him out."
His roast chicken lunch will come with all the trimmings, plus water or soda to wash it down.
Combs, 55, is held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after being denied bail several times on sex trafficking charges but has just been granted access to a computer by a judge.
Mangione is caged at the Huntingdon state prison about 20 miles east of Altoona, where he was arrested at a McDonald's. It is the oldest state prison in Pennsylvania, operating since 1889.
And he appears intent on staying in Pennsylvania as long as possible. He said in a Tuesday court appearance in Blair County that he would fight extradition to New York, where he is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Dec. 4 in Midtown Manhattan.
If Mangione intends to continue fighting extradition, he has 14 days to file a writ of habeas corpus. Meanwhile, prosecutors have 30 days to obtain a warrant from Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro for Mangione’s extradition to New York.
In Pennsylvania, Mangione faces charges of forgery and carrying an illegal weapon, both felonies. Cops said Mangione was carrying an untraceable 'ghost gun' when he was captured
On Wednesday, cops said the gun Mangione was carrying matched shell casings found at the scene of Thompson’s murder.
If and when he is extradited to New York, Mangione could wind up in the Metropolitan Detention Center, the current home of Combs.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Combs will be served Christmas lunch around 11AM, likely to consist of chicken, vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy and a dinner roll.
A source said: "It is not quite the lavish spread I'm sure he's used to being served at one of his mansions but the cooks here do a pretty fine feast so, I suppose, it is the best he's gonna get."
In an effort to lift spirits on Christmas Day, Combs and his fellow inmates will have the opportunity to play a few hands of poker or partake in yard games like three-on-three basketball.