EXCLUSIVE: Money-Grabbing Monster Mom Susan Smith 'Tried to Sell Tell-All Doco on Kids' Drowning Weeks Before Being Denied Parole
Susan Smith tried to sell a documentary filmmaker a grisly tell-all about the drowning of her helpless children in a lake just weeks before she was denied parole.
The cash-happy convict was caught red-handed negotiating the true-crime series by investigators at the South Carolina prison where she's serving a life sentence for killing her children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Smith was convicted in 1994 of allowing her vehicle to roll into the water while her boys, Michael, 3, and Alexander, 1, were in their car seats.
Smith's jailers said she broke prison rules by providing contact information for relatives, pals and even her ex-hubby David Smith to the filmmaker after cash was deposited in her prison account.
The 53-year-old con lost her canteen privileges for 90 days and access to her telephone and tablet in October.
That was just weeks before the parole board rejected the vicious vixen's bid for freedom from the Leath Correctional Institution in Greenwood.
"She was pissed", revealed an onlooker, who reportedly saw a dejected Smith suffer an emotional breakdown following the hearing. "She was angry and crying, waving her hands, very agitated. It looked like she threw a tantrum."
Smith was also recently outed for having steamy phone sex chats with a bevy of sugar daddies in exchange for cash to fund what she hoped would be her life on the outside. "Susan Smith is getting just what she deserves," a source said.