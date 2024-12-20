EXCLUSIVE: Money-Grabbing Monster Mom Susan Smith 'Tried to Sell Tell-All Doco on Kids' Drowning Weeks Before Being Denied Parole

Smith was convicted in 1994 of allowing her vehicle to roll into the water while her boys, Michael, 3, and Alexander, 1, were in their car seats.

Smith's jailers said she broke prison rules by providing contact information for relatives, pals and even her ex-hubby David Smith to the filmmaker after cash was deposited in her prison account.

The 53-year-old con lost her canteen privileges for 90 days and access to her telephone and tablet in October.