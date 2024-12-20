EXCLUSIVE: Country Veteran Wynonna Judd's Car-Crash Daughter Grace Kelley 'Inherited Mental Illness' – With Grandmother and Ancestors Killing Themselves

Country star Wynonna Judd's troubled daughter, Grace Kelley, claimed she'd sold her soul to the devil during her most recent arrest in Virginia, lawmen said.

Now, friends fear the 28-year-old trainwreck is sadly saddled with the same mental illness that's plagued the Judd family for more than a century, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kelley is facing felony charges for three counts of grand larceny for allegedly stealing a church's van in Charlottesville – and still has misdemeanor charges pending in Georgia from August when she was accused of attempting to flee from an officer and using motorcycle equipment incorrectly.