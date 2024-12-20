EXCLUSIVE: Country Veteran Wynonna Judd's Car-Crash Daughter Grace Kelley 'Inherited Mental Illness' – With Grandmother and Ancestors Killing Themselves
Country star Wynonna Judd's troubled daughter, Grace Kelley, claimed she'd sold her soul to the devil during her most recent arrest in Virginia, lawmen said.
Now, friends fear the 28-year-old trainwreck is sadly saddled with the same mental illness that's plagued the Judd family for more than a century, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kelley is facing felony charges for three counts of grand larceny for allegedly stealing a church's van in Charlottesville – and still has misdemeanor charges pending in Georgia from August when she was accused of attempting to flee from an officer and using motorcycle equipment incorrectly.
Now, a family friend worries that Wynonna's daughter may be following a familiar sad pattern!
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kelley's famous grandmother Naomi Wynonna's mom and duet partner in musical duo The Judds – suffered for years from crippling anxiety and depression and died by gunshot suicide at age 76 in 2022.
Tragically, Naomi's great and great-great-grandfathers also took their own lives.
"There is just a terrible fear that Grace is hurtling down that same path if she doesn't get the psychiatric help she desperately needs", the friend shared.
Noted mental health expert Dr. Gilda Carle, who hasn't treated Kelley, said: "Grace is behind the eight ball because of her family history."
Carle pointed out Kelley may certainly be plagued by a genetic predisposition toward instability.
The source told RadarOnline.com, a psychiatric facility would be the best place for the ex-con, who's already served several jail stints in her young life.
"Grace is no criminal mastermind. Her arrests come from deeply troubled behavior", the insider explained, citing her April collar in Alabama for indecent exposure and soliciting prostitution, which was eventually bargained down to public lewdness and resulted in a 60-day sentence.
"Wynonna cares for Grace's daughter Kaliyah as Grace spirals, with no help from her mother.
Carle, author of I'm Worth Loving! Here's Why, told RadarOnline.com that Kelley needs real mental health care – not more time behind bars.
The doc declared: "How does another jail sentence help this young woman out? It doesn't."